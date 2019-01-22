BenQ unveils W270 and W5700: World’s first 4K home cinema projectors in India

Perfect Fit for Movie Fanatics

BenQ says that the new projectors deliver world-class color performance, and we couldn't agree any less. The new BenQ projectors offer personalized customizability for home cinema enthusiasts. The W270 seemed like a perfect fit for a living room. BenQ W2700 4K HDR CinePrime Projector is equipped with CinematicColor technology that can deliver a cinematic experience at home. Backed by the super-wide DCI-P3 industry standard color space and delicate true 4K resolution, the company claims that the W2700 delivers the highest level of image accuracy to satisfy cinema fanatics' taste. On the other hand, BenQ W5700 provides a generous 1.6X big zoom and 2D H/V lens shift which is ideal for AV rooms.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India said, "BenQ W5700 and W2700 projectors are specially designed for budding movie fanatics to real enthusiast-level cinema lovers. With this new range of 4K projectors, we are extremely optimistic that these will turn any room into a world-class home theater with video-enhancing technologies."

On being asked about the market competition from affordable Smart TVs, Singh replied that both the products (Projectors and TVs) have a different targeted audience. BenQ projectors are designed to create a personalized home-theatre experience at home for long-duration video playback. The affordable Smart TVs, on the other hand, cannot match the kind of video quality projected by the new projectors and can even cause eye strain during prolonged video consumption, which is not actually a case with projectors.

UHD Premium 4K Resolution with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

As per BenQ, both CinePrime models deliver true 4K performance with 3840x2160 resolution and 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame. Utilizing a pristine 4K-optimized optical system with six structured groups of all-glass lens elements for brilliant light transmission and ultimate image quality, W5700 and W2700 produce spectacular clarity and sharpness across the entire screen.

BenQ W5700 and W2700 blend real 4K resolution with the digital cinema industry's lofty DCI-P3 color standard, framing the ideal setting to view the latest 4K Blu-rays in glorious authentic colors as envisioned by filmmakers. Moreover, the new projectors also leverage BenQ-exclusive CinematicColor technology. The W5700 provides 100% coverage of the super wide DCI-P3 color space and 100% of Rec. 709 while W2700 covers 94% of DCI-P3 and 100% of Rec. 709, backed by individual factory color calibration reports ensuring Delta E3 color accuracy.

Support for HDR10 and HLG

BenQ W5700 and W2700 support both HDR10 and HLG formats. The HDR-PRO incorporates auto color and tone mapping techniques to offer superior brightness and contrast ranges as well as ideal image optimization, bringing out stunning 4K clarity and depth for vividly natural and realistic video quality.

Advanced Adjustability and Installation Flexibility for Pro Personalization

BenQ's new projectors also come equipped with the company's proprietary CinemaMaster Video+ technology. The technology is said to bring commercial quality digital cinema experiences into AV screening rooms and living rooms with motion-adaptive 4K pixel enhancement, gorgeous color enhancement, and natural flesh tone rendition.

Featuring a modern, compact profile and lightweight, BenQ CinePrime projectors facilitate tailored AV personalization with short throw, big zoom, and lens shift for a wide range of home cinema possibilities.

Last but not least, the new projectors are powered by durable Digital Light Processing, the 2015 Academy Award of Merit Oscar-winning technology used in 90% of the world's digital cinemas. Resultant, W5700 and W2700 deliver long-lasting picture quality with precise colors and razor-sharp clarity without maintenance or degradation.

BenQ CinePrime W2700 will sell at a price of Rs 2.49 lacs and the W5700 will begin shipping Q1 2019 at a price of Rs. 2.99 lacs.