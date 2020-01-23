BenQ TK850 Projector With 4K HDR10 Capability, Launched News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

BenQ is back with its brand new projector-- TK850. The model is the first-ever projector to ship with 4K HDR10 capability, offering a vivid picture during the daytime. The projector can primarily be used in bright living rooms. It features DLP projection, true to life colors, and 98-percent Rec. 709 color gamut.

The projector can be used for movies, live sports, and other activities. And, you can play the Super Bowl LIV, modern-era National Football League championship game, by using the same projector, just by staying at your home. It must be learned that the Super Bowl LIV will be arriving at the market in the next few days. Until then, you can hog onto other gaming activities.

The BenQ TK850 projector supports a built-in "Sports Mode", that will enhance the video quality for offering realistic graphics. The mode produces a 10W chambered audio system, which makes the voice of the sports announcer loud and clear, during the noisy environment.

Furthermore, the projector sports a 100-inch projected image with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The interesting part is that the 100-inch image can be observed at only a distance of 8.2 feet. For more amplified sight, you can zoom the image by 1.3 times and make more than 10% vertical lens shift.

The projector features a 16:9 aspect ratio, 30,000:1 contrast ratio, and 30-bits color for ultra-clear sight. It can be used for approx. 4,000 hours during 'normal' mode. And, in 'economic' and 'SmartEco' modes the projector can be used for 10,000 and 15,000 hours, respectively. It also comes with a 245W lamp. The price of the BenQ TK850 projector starts from $1,699.99 which roughly converts to Rs. 1,21,171.

While the BenQ TK850 will take some time to release in India, you can otherwise go forward to buying either BenQ W1700M or BenQ TK800M which are available in India. Both the W1700M and TK800M projectors come with the CinematicColor technology that offers rich details. And, they are available at Amazon with some great offers.

