BenQ announces two new projectors for Indian market News oi-Vishal Kawadkar BenQ expands its portfolio with two new devices.

BenQ has announced the launch of two new 4K Home Projectors, W1700M, and TK800M. The projectors pack the CinematicColor technology to present precise colors. The color accuracy has been enhanced to wider Rec.709 levels while the brightness is also balanced.

W1700M

Producing 4K UHD 3840x2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, W1700M applies new generation 0.47" single-DMD DLP technology to minimize the projector's profile.

The projector uses exclusive CinematicColor technology and claims to deliver 100% Rec.709 precise colors. Additionally, W1700M supercharged by HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) support, offers high-end visuals on streaming content on popular platforms.

TK800M

The company has upgraded its color range to 96% Rec. 709. Applying 3000lm high brightness, TK800M delivers 4K UHD 8.3-million-pixel picture. You also get customized Football and Sport Modes.

W1700M is priced at Rs 2,10,000 and the TK800M is priced at Rs 1,99,000. Both the projectors are available from May 2019 onwards through all Home AV integration partners across India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ said "BenQ continues to lead the way in delivering cutting edge solutions leveraging 4K technology with its performance-oriented projector series. We will keep embracing innovative technologies to offer the new 4K home projectors for AV professionals, home cinema users and people who are looking for big screen home entertainment, bringing the 4K HDR immersive viewing experience to life."

Previously, the company introduced the X12000H, a successor of its flagship X12000 projector. The projector delivers images through the CimenaticColor technology, which utilizes optimal colors to achieve super wide DCI-P3 color space and contrast quality with over 8.3 million razor-sharp pixels.