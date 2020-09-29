BenQ GV1 Projector Review: Smart And Compact Home Entertainment Solution

BenQ GV1 Projector: Specifications

Brightness: 200 ANSI Lumens

Contrast Ratio (FOFO): 100,000:1

Speaker: 5W Chamber x 1

Resolution: 480p (854 x 480 pixels)

DMD type: 0.2-inch

Display Color: 16.7 Million Colors

Native Aspect Ratio: Native 16:9 (5 aspect ratio selectable)

Light Source: Osram Q9 LED

Light Source Life (Normal/Eco): 20,000/30,000 hrs

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909

OS: Android 7.1.2

RAM: 1GB LPDDR3

Flash: 8GB EMMC

WLAN: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4G/5G

BenQ GV1 Projector: Design

BenQ is undoubtedly one of the brands that have been in the projector business. It is known for making premium, mid-range, and affordable projectors. The BenQ GV1 seems is a mid-range projector, especially considering the price tag.

It is a compact projector and comes with a protective case in the retail package, which makes it easy to carry around. The projector comes with a metal unibody design. At the top, it has a power button, volume controls, and a Bluetooth mode button, which converts the BenQ GV1 into a Bluetooth speaker, and it can be paired with smartphones and laptops.

In terms of I/O, the projector has a USB Type-C port and a DC input port for power. The retail box comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to HDMI converter, allowing users to directly plugging a laptop or a computer to the projector. Lastly, the projector also has a tripod mount, which comes handy while using this projector in outdoor environments.

The overall fit-and-finish of the product is of very high quality. However, one annoying that about this projector is that everything has to be controlled via the remote. There is no option even for selecting an input/output on the projector.

BenQ GV1 Projector: Smart Projector

One of the pain points that I had with most projectors is that one needs to have a computer to give input to the projector and this model solves that issue. This is a smart projector based on Android OS. However, this doesn't come with Google Play Store.

It does come with Aptoide TV, which allows downloading some of the popular streaming apps to the projector. I was able to download YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Hotstar without any issue and I was also able to stream directly from these platforms.

On top of that, the projector also supports Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, allowing users to directly stream content from their smartphones. I was able to connect the iPhone 11 (using AirPlay) and the Oppo Find X2 (using the Chromecast) without any issue. However, if you plan to game while streaming the content, then there will be some noticeable lag in the overall experience.

With the most popular streaming apps available on Aptoide TV, I was able to consume a lot of multimedia without needing an additional device. On top of that, it also supports 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz WiFi, offering a zero-buffering movie watching experience.

BenQ GV1 Projector: Projection Quality

The BenQ GV1 is an LED projector, capable of offering up to 100-inches of projection. The LED projector has a life of 30,000 hours and can easily last for years even with daily usage. It offers a maximum resolution of 480p (854 x 480 pixels), which is slightly disappointing considering both the price and a 480p resolution image even on a 50-inch projection will look pixelated.

However, if you are maintaining enough distance from the projector that image will look fine even if you are watching sports or a movie. It supports the auto keystone feature, which automatically corrects the shape of the picture to a square.

Though the company claims that it can project up to 100-inches, it is best to use this projector at a lower projection size, considering the max brightness of 200 ANSI lumens. At a higher screen size, the image will look dull, especially if the background is not pitch black.

BenQ GV1 Projector: Real-World Experience

I mostly used this projector to watch videos from YouTube and stream live IPL matches using Disney+ Hotstar app and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I didn't face any issue while watching a live cricket match via an app and I was also able to stream content from my smartphone using the Type-C cable that is shipped with the product.

The out-of-the-box color profile on the projector is vibrant and those who prefer popping colors will definitely like it. However, the color profile can also be tweaked from the settings menu for one's preference.

BenQ GV1 Projector: Battery Life

Another important aspect of the BenQ GV1 Projector is its built-in battery. The company claims that on a single charge the projector can last up to 3 hours. However, in my testing, I found out that it can offer up to 2.5 hours of projection per charge, which is slightly less than the claimed number.

Even though it has a USB Type port, it still uses a custom connector pin for charging, which is again a slight drawback. Given the battery life, one can easily watch a movie on a single charge on the BenQ GV1 Projector per charge without any issue.

BenQ GV1 Projector: Good Projector For Asking Price

Some products try to achieve one thing and fail miserably while others plan to offer an amalgamation of features to enhance the user experience and the BenQ GV1 is one such product.

There are a few drawbacks to this projector. However, when we see this as a whole product, this is one of the projectors that almost anyone can use and the use cases are almost unlimited. From the board room meetings to entertainment halls, the BenQ GV1 can handle all without any issue.