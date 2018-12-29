BenQ TK800 4K HDR projector review: Theatre like cinema experience at home

Specifications

Max resolution: Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Max brightness (ANSI lumens): 3000

Contrast Ratio (FOFO): 10,000:1

Speaker: 5W x 1

Projection System: DLP

Display Color: 30 Bits (1,07 billion colors)

Light Source: Lamp

Light Source Wattage: 240W

Throw Ratio: 1.47 - 1.76 (100" @ 3.25 m)

Zoom Ratio: 1.2:1

Lens: F/# = 1.94 - 2.06, f = 15.57 - 18.67 mm

Keystone Adjustment: 1D, Vertical ± 40 degrees

Projection Offset: 110%±2.5%

Clear Image Size (Diagonal): 60" ~ 200"

Image Size: 30" ~ 300"

Horizontal Frequency: 15K-102KHz

Vertical Scan Rate: 23-120Hz

Picture Mode: Bright/ Vivid TV/ Cinema/ Sport/ Football/ User1/ User2/ (3D)

Color Wheel Segment: 4-Seg. (RGBW)

Rec.709 Coverage: >92%

PC (D-Sub): 1

HDMI: 2

Net Weight (Kg): 4.2

Design

The BenQ TK800 4K HDR projector comes with a curvier design with high-quality polycarbonate shell. The projector offers a dual tone look with the white and blue color combination.

Considering the features offered by the BenQ TK800 4K HDR projector, it has a compact design compared to the competition with a similar set of features. The projector does look premium and goes well with most of the interiors without any issue.

Sound

The BenQ TK800 4K HDR projector has a 5-watt speaker, and the sound output from the projector is surprisingly good with an ample amount of clarity and rich bass. However, we felt that using an external speaker system will enhance the overall cinema viewing experience on the BenQ.

The 5Watt speaker on the BenQ TK800 uses Audio+ 2 audio-enhancing technology, which will further enhance the sound-output from the built-in speaker.

Image quality

We used the BenQ TK800 4K HDR projector to stream content from a laptop using an HDMI port in both 4K and 1080p resolution. The projector supports 1080p output @60Hz, whereas the refresh for the 4K goes up to 30fps.

We are impressed with the bright screen output from the projector even with the ambient lights turned on. There are multiple modes in the display settings (Sports, Cinema, Football, Game), which will tweak the brightness, saturation depending on the type of content that is being displayed.

We found that the projector displays crisp and bright images with the cinema settings. The color reproduction from the projector is not the best that we have seen, as the contrast is on a higher side. Sometimes the images look too bright especially if the subject has too much green or red colors.

We played 4K videos from the projector (75-inch screen size), and the quality image displayed on the canvas was crisp with a lot of details. Auto keystone function does work well, which helps the projector to project a rectangular image, even when the projector is not placed in the center position.

We also played a bunch of HDR videos on YouTube and TV shows on Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix while the HDR mode was on Auto, On, and off. When we played an HDR video, the projector was able to detect the HDR content, & enhance the image quality even with the auto mode. HDR will increase the dynamic range of the image, which will improve the overall multimedia consumption experience.

The projector can be used to project images/videos with up to 100-inch screen size without any distortion, as the BenQ TK800 4K can project 4K resolution images.

Verdict

The BenQ TK800 4K HDR is one of the best 4K projectors available in the country. This is a professional grade projector with a lamp life up to 10,000 hours. In reality, the projector can easily last for more than five years with continues usage of with around 6 hours of projection every day.

If you are in the market for a high-end 4K HDR monitor, then the BenQ TK800 4K is the one that you can consider.