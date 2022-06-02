Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz Answers: Win BenQ GV30 TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz is a new quiz contest and it aims to promote the BenQ GS50 Projector. As the usual Amazon Funzone quiz contests, this new contest lets users win a brand new BenQ GV30 Android TV as the prize apart from Amazon Pay Balance cash rewards.

Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz Details

Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector quiz contest joins similar quizzes on Funzone, including the Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz, Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz, Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz, and others.

The Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz contest is live now and will be up for a month. The contest is live from May 31, 2022 and will be live from June 30, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced after the contest period. The prize will be delivered to the winners before August 20, 2022.

As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the Android TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances. Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive a BenQ GV30 Android TV as the prize.

Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: You can watch movies and your favourite OTT content while travelling, cooking or on date night using?

Answer: Portable Projector

Question 2: BenQ GS50 give detailed & crisp sound performance through its 20W 2.1 Channel Speakers

Answer: True

Question 3: BenQ GS50 comes with in-built battery with battery back of 2.5 hours

Answer: True

Question 4: BenQ GS50 is a _____ portable projector

Answer: Full HD

Question 5: BenQ GS50 is equipped with HDR10 for showcasing brilliant details

Answer: True

These are the answers to the Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon BenQ GS50 Projector quiz is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Xiaomi TV quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the BenQ GS50 Projector quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

