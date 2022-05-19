Just In
Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz Answers: Win Fujitsu Laptop
The Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz contest has been updated now and is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. The quiz initially went live in July 2021 and it was updated a couple of times earlier. This quiz will let two winners get a chance to grab a free Fujitsu laptop for free.
The Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz contest joins other quizzes, including Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G quiz, Amazon Summer Edition Spin and Win quiz, Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition quiz, Amazon Sony TWS quiz contest, Amazon Daily Quiz contest, and Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest.
Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz Answers
As usual, you need to provide correct answers to the Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz contest from here. Participants have to answer all the questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question. This is important to enter the lucky draw. As many participants might enter the lucky draw, only three winners will be chosen on a random basis to win the prize. These three winners will get their hands on a unit of Fujitsu laptop for free.
Here, you will be able to see the questions and correct answers to the Amazon Fujitsu laptop quiz contest. Notably, the contest is live from May 19 to June 1 and the winners will be announced post the contest.
Question 1: Fujitsu is a Japanese Brand
Answer: True
Question 2: The lightest laptop in Fujitsu CH series weighs
Answer: 988gms
Question 3: The CH series comes with two Display options - which ones?
Answer: FHD OLED and FHD IGZO
Question 4: Warranty support on CH series is for __ years
Answer: 2 years
Question 5: Laptops in the CH series have 2 Thunderbolt4 ports & 1 HDMI in/out port
Answer: True
How To Participate In Amazon Quiz
If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Fujitsu laptop quiz under the ''Win gadgets from your favorite brands'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game.
