Amazon Sony TWS Quiz Answers: Win Sony WF-1000XM4

Amazon is a platform that allows users to win several prizes through its quiz contest. Now, the e-commerce site has announced the Amazon Sony TWS Quiz where one can win a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds by giving all correct answers. Notably, there will be five winners and this is the only prize that participants can win.

We already know one wrong answer can eliminate from the game. So, if you are looking for correct answers, you are at the right place. Here we are listing Amazon Sony TWS Quiz answers that will help you win the prize.

How To Find Amazon Sony TWS Quiz Answers

If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Sony TWS quiz under the ''Win gadgets from your favorite brands'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Sony TWS Quiz Answers

As mentioned above, you need to provide correct answers to all the questions. It is important to answer each question within five seconds to make sure you enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

Question 1: What are the range of features Sony earbuds have?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: Does WF-1000XM4 support Hi-Res Audio?

Answer: Yes

Question 3: Does WF-C500 support Digital Sound Enhancement Engine for listening to music near to hi-res audio?

Answer: Yes

Question 4: WF-1000XM4 supports beamforming microphones which helps for Better Call Quality.

Answer: True

Question 5: Which all smart features does WF-1000XM4 have?

Answer: All of the above

Amazon Sony TWS Quiz: Timing, Prize And More

Amazon Sony TWS Quiz will run from May 16 to May 31. The names of the winners will be announced on June 30. One can check the names at the winner section and Amazon will contact the winner individually. Under this contest, five participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. However, there are also some criteria like one should not be an employee of Amazon and should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof.

