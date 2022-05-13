Sony WH-1000XM5 Goes Official With Improved Design News oi-Vivek

Sony has officially launched its newest flagship noise headphone -- the 1000XM5. The latest over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation from Sony offer improved ANC performance and audio capabilities. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also features a brand new design with a thinner and lighter headband.

The Sony WH-1000 series of headphones has always been known for their industry-leading noise cancellation technology along with extended battery life. Does the Sony WH-1000XM5 stay true to these claims? Here are the prominent features of the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Design

The Sony WH-1000XM5 looks drastically different from the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sony WH-1000XM3. The compact headband design seems to be inspired by the latest offering from Apple and Bose. In terms of design, the Sony WH-1000XM5 does look very modern and unique when compared to the competition.

Unlike the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Sony WH-1000XM3, you won't be able to fold the Sony WH-1000XM5, hence, they also come with a slightly large carry case. The Sony WH-1000XM5 is powered by a 30mm driver and claims to deliver better audio performance when compared to Sony WH-1000XM4, despite having smaller drivers.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 also has an eight microphone system with four microphones on each side, offering a great noise cancellation effect and they should also offer a better transparency mode. In terms of connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM5 supports Bluetooth 5.2 with support for Google Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair technology.

When used with ANC, the Sony WH-1000XM5 claims to deliver 30 hours of battery life, and with ANC turned off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 claims to last for 40 hours on a single charge. The Sony WH-1000XM5 does support fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The Sony WH-1000XM5 is available in black and silver color options, and the retail package will also include an AUX port with a 3.5mm jack.

At launch, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will retail for $400, which makes them $50 more expensive than the Sony WH-1000XM4. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM5 in India. However, when they do launch, the headphones are expected to cost slightly over Rs. 30,000, while the Sony WH-1000XM4 is currently available for around Rs. 24,990 on most platforms.

