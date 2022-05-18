Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz is now live on the website of the e-commerce retailer. This is the second quiz contest that is related to the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone, which is nearing its launch in the country. The smartphone will belong to the iQOO Neo series and the online retailer has already launched another quiz contest in the spin and win style related to the series.

The Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz contest went live on May 17 and will be hosted until June 10. There will be a set of five questions that are related to the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone and three of the fortunate participants will be chosen as winners to get their hands on the iQOO smartphone for free. Notably, the questions will test the participants' knowledge of the key features of the smartphone.

Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz Answers

As usual, you need to provide correct answers to the Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz contest from here. Participants have to answer all the questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question. This is important to enter the lucky draw. As many participants might enter the lucky draw, only three winners will be chosen on a random basis to win the prize. These three winners will get their hands on the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone for free.

Question 1: iQOO Neo Stands for "Power to Win "?

Answer: True

Question 2: iQOO Neo 6 5G comes with Snapdragon 870 and AnTuTu Score of 740000+ ?

Answer: True

Question 3: iQOO Neo 6 5G with Snapdragon 870 is equipped with UFS _____

Answer: 3.1

Question 4: iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered with 80W FlashCharge & 4700mAh Battery?

Answer: True

Question 5: iQOO Neo 6 5G powered with 80W FlashCharge takes _ mins to charge Up to 50% battery

Answer: 12 mins

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the iQOO Neo Z6 5G quiz under the ''Win gadgets from your favorite brands'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game.

