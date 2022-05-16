iQOO Neo 6 Indian Variant Specs Revealed; How Is It Different From Chinese Counterpart? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is expected to launch the Neo 6 next week in India. It will be the first-ever Neo-branded phone in the country. The brand is yet to confirm it officially. The smartphone is already available in the Chinese market. Previously, tipster Mukul Sharma confirmed that Indian variant specs will be different compared to the Chinese Counterpart. Now, the key specs, sale date, and price of the phone have been leaked online.

iQOO Neo 6 Indian Variant Specs

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the iQOO Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with support for 1,300 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. He claims that the device will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 870+ chipset. Another leaked poster recently revealed that it will feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The handset is expected to have a triple rear camera system including a 64MP main lens with OIS, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP camera. Upfront, it will offer a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Moreover, a 4,700 mAh battery will fuel the device that will support 80W fast charging. The is also tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. Besides, it will run Android 12 OS and come in Dark Nova and Interstellar color options.

iQOO Neo 6 Indian Model: What's New?

Looking at leaked specs, it seems the iQOO Neo 6 Indian model will only have a different chip and slight changes in camera specs. As the iQOO Neo 6 Chinese variant ships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Indian model is tipped to feature an 8MP secondary sensor.

iQOO Neo 6 Expected Price, Sale Details In India

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the device will be available for purchase starting the first week of June. He also stated that the base model of the iQOO Neo 6 is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,000, while the high-end model might cost Rs. 31,000 in India. Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed the device will come between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000.

