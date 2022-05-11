ENGLISH

    iQOO Neo 6 With Triple Cameras Launch, Price Tipped; First Neo Phone Coming To India

    By
    |

    iQOO has several new devices lined up for launch, especially for the Indian market. The brand recently unveiled the iQOO Neo 6 and the iQOO Neo 6 SE - but only for the Chinese market. It looks like India might soon get a Neo phone, namely the iQOO Neo 6. A tipster has revealed the possible launch details of the iQOO Neo 6.

     
    iQOO Neo 6 With Triple Cameras Launch, Price Tipped

    iQOO Neo 6 Launch In India

    To note, iQOO hasn't released the Neo series in India. We've mostly got the number models and the Z series. This is set to change now with the launch of the iQOO Neo 6, says tipster Mukul Sharma. He shared its possible launch date, price, and other details on Twitter.

    If this leak is to be believed, the iQOO Neo 6 will launch pretty soon in India as the first-ever Neo device in the country. The tipster further states the launch of iQOO Neo 6 will throw open the doors for more Neo devices in India. However, the exact launch date is still under wraps.

    iQOO Neo 6 Features: What To Expect?

    The tipster suggests the iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant will slightly differ from its Chinese counterpart. To recall, the first-gen iQOO Neo 6 in China debuted with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

    It included a triple-camera setup at the rear along with a 16MP selfie camera. At the rear, the iQOO Neo 6 packed a 64MP primary lens with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the OriginOS custom skin. The iQOO Neo 6 will likely launch with the FunTouchOS 12.

    Under the hood, the iQOO phone drew power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support can also be expected with advanced cooling technologies.

     

    iQOO Neo 6 Price In India Tipped

    The tipster additionally hinted at the price of iQOO Neo 6. If this leak is to be believed, the new iQOO Neo 6 price in India will be between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000. This would also make the new iQOO phone competitive with other premium devices.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
    X