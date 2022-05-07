iQOO Neo 6 SE Introduced With Powerful Hardware At A Budget Price Tag, Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

iQOO Neo 6 SE has been officially launched in the brand's home market of China. The company's latest Neo series smartphone has arrived with an attractive design, high screen refresh rate, massive touch sampling rate, and 80W fast charging technology. The iQOO Neo 6 SE has almost non-existent bezels, a punch-hole design, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO Neo 6 SE Features, Specs

The iQOO Neo 6 SE sports a 6.62-inch display bearing full HD+ resolution, an AMOLED panel, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the smartphone has a massive touch sampling rate of 360Hz to entice gamers. The bezels on all sides of the screen are very minimal and there's a hole in the middle of the screen towards the top to house the selfie snapper.

Under the hood, there's the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm processor, which is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM. Memory-wise, the device comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. In the software department, the users will get Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. For security, there's a fingerprint sensor under the screen of the new iQOO smartphone.

As for the camera features, the iQOO Neo 6 SE has a 64MP primary camera with the Samsung GW1P sensor, which has an aperture of f/1.89 and is aided by an LED flash unit and OIS. There's also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, which has an aperture of f/2.2. These cameras are accompanied by a 2M B&W sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0.

In the connectivity department, the iQOO Neo 6 SE offers 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. The phone is fuelled by a beefy 4,700 mAh battery, which supports 80W superfast flash charging. The dual-cell battery of the device is capable of charging 30 percent in just five minutes.

iQOO Neo 6 SE Pricing, Availability

The iQOO Neo 6 SE's base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at around Rs. 23,000. The phone's 8GB / 256GB and 12GB / 256GB models are being offered for approx. Rs. 26,500 and Rs. 28,800, respectively. The new iQOO handset will be going on sale in China from May 11.

As of now, it is not clear if iQOO is planning to launch the Neo 6 SE in the Indian market. Recently, the company released the iQOO Z6 5G in the country at a starting price tag of Rs. 15,499 for the base model.

