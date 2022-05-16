Just In
Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz Answers: Win Sony 4K UHD Google TV
Amazon has hosted yet another quiz contest for its users to get a chance to win a free Google TV - a Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV. The talk is about the Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz contest. This contest selects three winners and lets them win the prize while the previous contest offered the prize only to one winner.
Notably, the Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz edition is not accessible to everyone. It joins the other quizzes on the platform, including the Amazon Weekly Jackpot Edition quiz, Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave quiz, Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest and more.
The Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz is available on the homepage and participants have to tap on the "Answer and win Sony TV" banner to participate in it. Now, users can find the quiz by clicking on "Visit Sony Next Gen Smart Google TV page" banner to find the quiz.
Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz Answers
The Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz focuses on the Sony KD-50X75K Google TV 2022 series, which features a new UI for Google's TV platform that is more streamlined than the dated Android TV UI. It is based on the Android TV platform with a more refreshed interface. The Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz is held from May 14 to June 15 and only three winners can get a chance to win the Sony KD-50X75K Google TV, which will be delivered to them by July 31, 2022.
The quiz contest will ask participants five questions that are related to the Sony KD-50X75K Google TV. Check out the answers from below to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw and your chances of winning the prize.
Question 1: What is the name of newly introduced User Interface in Sony new 2022 edition TV?
Answer: Google TV
Question 2: How many movies & TV episodes are available on Sony new 2022 edition Google TV?
Answer: 700000+
Question 3: Sony new 2022 edition Google TV supports which of the following?
Answer: Alexa and Google Assistant (Ok Google) both
Question 4: Name the color technology in Sony new 2022 edition Google TV?
Answer: Live Colour
Question 5: Is phone screen casting available on Sony new 2022 edition Google TV?
Answer: Yes, for Android and IOS both the devices
How To Play Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz
For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Amazon Sony Google TV 2022 Edition Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.
The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Amazon quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests are hosted under the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.
