Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is raining quizzes on the online retailer Amazon India for its users to win attractive prizes. The latest addition to the Amazon app quiz in the Funzone section is the Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz contest. It is centered around the pTron Bassbuds Wave accessory and offers users a chance to win Rs. 10,000 as the prize.

The Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz contest joins the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz, Amazon Electronics Edition Spin and Win quiz, and more. The contest has a set of five questions about the pair of wireless earbuds from pTron.

Notably, the Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz is hosted from May 13, 2022 and will last until June 5, 2022. The contest will declare 10 winners who will be able to win Rs. 10,000 as the prize. The winners will get the prize money credited to them by June 25, 2022. The users will be notified when they are declared the winner.

As usual, there will be five questions related to the pTron Bassbuds Wave wireless earbuds. To win the prize, participants have to answer the questions correctly within five seconds for each question. Only then, the participants will be able to enter the lucky draw. As many participants may enter the lucky draw, 10 of them will be chosen based on a random lucky draw.

Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz Answers

Check out the questions and answers of the Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave quiz contest from here. Notably, the questions will be related to the pTron wireless earbuds.

Question 1: Which among the following is the right classification of pTron Bassbuds Wave?

Answer: True Wireless Earbuds

Question 2: pTron Bassbuds Wave provides a non-stop playtime of up to __ hours.

Answer: 40

Question 3: What are the top features of pTron Tangent Urban?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: pTron Bassbuds Wave comes with the latest Bluetooth __ providing stable connection with overcharge protection & low power consumption.

Answer: 5.3

Question 5: As part of the exciting launch offer, pTron Bassbuds Wave will be available at just Rs 99 for the first 100 orders.

Answer: True

How To Play Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon pTron Bassbuds Wave Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. You can keep a check on the Funzone winners section after the contest period to know if you have won the contest. Also, Amazon will contact you via email or SMS.

