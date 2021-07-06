Just In
Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale: Offer On Headset, True Wireless Earbuds And More
When it comes to audibles, pTron is a brand that sells good products. The company's portfolio includes headsets, truly wireless earbuds, and much more. If you are looking forward to purchasing products from this brand, then you can check out the online retailer Amazon's app and website to get attractive discounts.
There are a slew of pTron products listed out on Amazon at attractive discounts. You can check out the discounts and offers on your favorite products from here and decide which one you wish to buy.
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 899 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 199 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (78%)
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones is available at 78% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 199 onwards during the sale.
pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,800 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,201 (67%)
pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is available at 67% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 399 ; You Save: Rs. 1,501 (79%)
pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver is available at 79% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.
pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,699 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (63%)
pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones is available at 63% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,699 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (56%)
pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones is available at 56% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.
pTron Atom in-Ear Mono Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,899 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (68%)
pTron Atom in-Ear Mono Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone is available at 68% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
