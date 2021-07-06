ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale: Offer On Headset, True Wireless Earbuds And More

    By
    |

    When it comes to audibles, pTron is a brand that sells good products. The company's portfolio includes headsets, truly wireless earbuds, and much more. If you are looking forward to purchasing products from this brand, then you can check out the online retailer Amazon's app and website to get attractive discounts.

     

    Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale

    There are a slew of pTron products listed out on Amazon at attractive discounts. You can check out the discounts and offers on your favorite products from here and decide which one you wish to buy.

    pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones

    pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 899 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 199 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (78%)

    pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones is available at 78% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 199 onwards during the sale.

    pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
     

    pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,800 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,201 (67%)

    pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is available at 67% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver

    pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 399 ; You Save: Rs. 1,501 (79%)

    pTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver is available at 79% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.

    pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

    pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,699 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (63%)

    pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones is available at 63% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

    pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones

    pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,699 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (56%)

    pTron Bassbuds Pro (New) in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones is available at 56% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.

    pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

    pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,800 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,201 (67%)

    pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is available at 67% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    pTron Atom in-Ear Mono Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone

    pTron Atom in-Ear Mono Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,899 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (68%)

    pTron Atom in-Ear Mono Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphone is available at 68% discount during Amazon pTron Accessories Days Sale. You can get this devices for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X