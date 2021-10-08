BenQ Launches Ten New Products Including World's First Truly Wireless Projector In India News oi-Vivek

BenQ has officially unveiled a whole array of products in India, which includes the world's first smart wireless portable projector with 2.1 channel speakers. Additionally, the company has also launched multiple gaming and entertainment monitors. Here is everything you need to know about the newest BenQ products in India.

The BenQ GV30 is a smart portable wireless projector, powered by Android 9 OS with built-in 2.1 channel stereo speakers. The projector offers 97% Rec 709 coverage along with a 135-degree projection angle and is all set to offer a long battery life. According to the Amazon listing, the BenQ GV30 is available in India for Rs. 49,990.

The company has also launched a whole new range of gaming monitors under the MOBIUZ gaming monitor series. The company has unveiled six new gaming monitors consisting of three regular and three curved monitors. Most of these monitors offer features like 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Response Time, custom-tuned HDR, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro technology.

The MOBIUZ EX3415R is said to be the star product in this lineup, which comes with an IPS LCD panel with 1900R curvature. Then comes the BenQ EW3880R, which is an entertainment monitor, which also comes with 2300R curvature. This model offers a native WQHD+ resolution.

Similarly, the company has also unveiled the BenQ EW2880U, which is a flat entertainment monitor with a UHD 4K panel. Both models offer technologies like BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 along with the BenQ EyeCare feature. Both models feature a thin-bezel design and are capable of reproducing 1.07 billion colors.

Lastly, the brand has also released the Zowie EC-3C E-Sports Mouse, which weighs less than 70 grams and supports an adjustable USB report rate of up to 1000 Hz along with an asymmetrical ergonomic design. This is a wired gaming mouse and should work with PCs of all operating systems without any issue.

Pricing And Availability

BenQ has not shared any details regarding the pricing of these products. However, the company has confirmed that all these products will be available via offline and online stores, including Amazon starting today.

