BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor Review: Immersive Experience Guaranteed

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor Specifications

Screen Size -- 31.5 inch

Panel Type -- VA

Resolution -- 2560x1440

Brightness (typ.) -- 300nits

Brightness (peak)(HDR) -- 400nits

Native Contrast -- 2500:1

Viewing Angle (L/R) (CR>=10) -- 178/178

Response Times (MRPT) -- 1 ms

Refresh Rate (Hz) -- 165

Aspect Ratio -- 16:9

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor Design

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, as the name suggests, offers a 1000R curve, which is the highest curvature that one can get on a consumer-grade monitor. This is a 32-inch monitor that is a tad big, so make sure that your gaming table or work table has enough space to accommodate it.

The stand/feet of the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor are made using metal, which also makes this product a bit heavy. However, the rest of the body is made using plastic or polycarbonate. The back panel comes in a silver finish along with RGB lighting, which gives this monitor a unique character.

Coming to I/O, the monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports, while the HDMI 1 is for cinema and the HDMI 2 is for gaming. Besides, the monitor also has a full-sized DisplayPort 1.4, which can fully utilize 2K resolution at 165Hz. There is also a USB-B port along with two USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Do note that, if you use the HDMI port, you won't be able to fully utilize the 165Hz refresh rate, as HDMI 2.0 has lower memory bandwidth. So, if you want to get the most out of this monitor, use the DisplayPort 1.4 monitor. For the asking price, the device does offer a lot of modern features with an interesting choice of I/O.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor Display

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor is a 32-inch monitor which uses a 1000R curved VA LED panel. It has a typical brightness of 300nits and a max HDR brightness of 400nits with a 2500:1 contrast ratio, which is on point with other LED monitors.

What makes this a gaming monitor is a fact that it comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which reduces screen tearing while gaming (on AMD GPU-powered devices) and offers smooth gameplay with stable FPS. On top of that, it also has 1ms MPRT, which also ensures that you will see fewer blurred scenes while gaming.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor HDR Performance

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor is HDR400 certified. When paired with a PC that supports native HDR, the monitor can playback HDR content on platforms like YouTube. Similarly, it also supports HDRi, a proprietary BenQ tech, which smartly converts SDR content to HDR with just a touch of a button.

Though I faced some issues with the native HDR technology, the HDRi worked just fine for most tasks. When you select Cinema HDRi, the scenes would get much vivid, while the game HDR would improve the contrast, which elevates the overall gaming experience. Again, the company should have slightly bumped the peak brightness to further improve the HDR experience on the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor Audio

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor comes with a 2.1 channel audio setup -- TrueSound by treVolo. The sound system has a 5W subwoofer and offers multiple audio modes. Depending on your test, you can choose between various audio modes like FPS, Cinema, RCG, and SPG.

In my case, I felt that the Cinema mode offers a more balanced sound when compared to all the other sounds. Similarly, the FPS mode does sound slightly louder than the other modes. I also noticed that, at 100 percent volume, the speakers seem to crackle a bit, and the speakers offer their best performance with around 60 to 70 percent volume.

Verdict: Great Monitor For Content Consumption And Gaming

The difference between a curved monitor (1000R) and a flat-screen monitor cannot be explained using words, and one has to experience the difference. When you sit in front of a curved monitor like the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, you will get a theatre-like experience.

However, it also has its own drawbacks, as even if you sit at a slightly varied angle, the picture will look off. We also do not recommend this for content creators, as this monitor just offers 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage. However, for gamers and normal users, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor seems like a great option and can go head-to-head with the offerings like the Samsung Odyssey G7 1000R.