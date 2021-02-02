Samsung Odyssey G7 1000R Monitor Review: Immersive Gaming Experience Guaranteed

Specifications

Model Code -- G7(G75T)

Screen Size (Class) -- 32-inch

Panel Type -- VA

Brightness -- 600cd/m2(Typ)

Contrast Ratio -- 2500:1(Typ)

Resolution -- 2560×1440

Response Time -- 1ms (GTG)

Refresh Rate -- 240 Hz

Viewing angle (H/V) -- 178/178

HDR -- VESA HDR 600

Anti-Screen Tearing Tech -- G-Sync, Free Sync premium Pro

I/O -- 1x HDMI (2.0), 2X DP (1.4), USB 3.0X2(Down)

Cables -- DP Cable (2.0 m)/USB Hub Cable (1.5 m)

World’s First 1000R Gaming Monitors

The Samsung Odyssey G7 and the Odyssey G9 are two of the world's first 1000R curved gaming monitors, which offer a much immersive gaming experience when compared to a 1400R or a 1800R curved monitor.

Coming back to the Odyssey G7 1000R Curved monitor, it has a maximum viewing distance of 1m. Hence, you have to sit close to the monitor (within a meter) to get the best possible experience. This makes the Odyssey G7 one of the best gaming monitors in the business.

Design And Build Quality

Samsung products are always known for offering splendid build quality, and the Odyssey G7 is no different. The external portion of the Samsung Odyssey G7 is made using high-quality plastic with a matte finish, and it does not attract fingerprints.

There is a core lighting system at the back, which gives this monitor a unique look. So, from either side, the Odyssey G7 will look unique, and it is also easy to maintain this monitor. If you are looking for a gaming monitor with no compromise on build-quality, then the Odyssey G7 might fit your bill.

This is a monitor that adorns a gaming-centric design. There are two lights at the front, which looks like an indicator from a car. At the back, there is a big light orb at the back, which can be programmed from the settings menu. One caveat about the orb is that it only supports solid colors, and we would have loved to see full RGB colorspace coverage.

Unique Features And Product Support

The Odyssey G7 has several features that we don't usually see on a gaming monitor. One of those features it comes with a massive 140W power adapter. Using the built-in USB port, one can fast charge a smartphone without requiring any power adapter. To do the same, one has to enable USB Super Charging from the settings menu.

The gaming monitor comes with a VA panel just like most of the high refresh rate monitors. This is not a typical VA panel, as it uses QLED technology to offer deeper blacks and vibrant color reproduction when compared to IPS LCD type-monitors. If you want truly deep black output, it is best to get an OLED monitor.

As this is a gaming monitor, the Odyssey also offers features like low-latency mode, various color profiles like gaming mode, sRGB mode, vivid mode, and more. On top of that, the device also supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. So, no matter which GPU you are using on your PC, the Odyssey G7 will offer a tear-free gaming experience.

Coming to connectivity, the Samsung Odyssey G7 has two DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.0. When connected to a capable PC, the Odyssey G7 can run at native 2K resolution (2540 x 1440p) at 240Hz. However, one might have to compromise when it comes to gaming consoles.

Due to the dated HDMI 2.0 technology, you can either run this monitor (with PS5 or Xbox Series X) at 1080p resolution with 240Hz refresh rate or you can run at 1440p resolution with a max refresh rate of 144Hz. The monitor does support 60Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, and 240Hz refresh rate at 1440p and 1080p resolution. Given the pricing of this product, this should have come with HDMI 2.1 support, which can fully support QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Panel Quality And Color Reproduction

The Odyssey G7 comes with a 31.5-inch 1000R curved VA panel with a 1ms pixel respond time, 2500:1 contrast ratio, and a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees. The monitor is VESA HDR 600 certified and can play HDR content from streaming platforms like YouTube without any issue.

I enjoyed binging some movies and web series on the Odyssey G7. However, I felt that the color-reproduction on the Odyssey G7 isn't as great as the LG UltraGear 27GN950, which we recently reviewed. Do note that the UltraGear was a flat monitor, and you can only pick one.

When it comes to gaming, I had a much better experience with the Samsung Odyssey G7. Though our PC was not able to hit 240Hz at 1440p resolution (powered by RTX 2060 Super), we were able to get over 60fps at 1440p resolution and around 90fps with 1080p resolution on titles like GTA: V or the Shadow of The Tomb Raider.

Maybe a gaming PC with GPUs like RTX 3070 or the 3080 should be able to offer a 240Hz 1440p gaming experience without any issue. Again, if you sit closer to the monitor, you might actually see the individual pixels, especially when compared to a 32-inch 4K monitor. As you can see in this picture, the panel is a bit reflective, and it is best to keep the monitor away from direct sunlight to avoid them.

Verdict

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is a good one-of-a-kind gaming monitor, tailormade for the gaming community with a 1000R curve. The monitor offers good build-quality, and it also has a lot of customization options from various color profiles to low-latency mode. The monitor does not have a built-in speaker, which is one of the shortcomings of this product.

If you have a budget of around Rs. 50,000, then the Odyssey G7 looks like an all-rounder monitor that can do it all. If you are not a gamer, then, get something with a lower refresh rate, which can be a lot cheaper than the Odyssey G7. However, if you are a gamer and want a monitor that reflects your passion for gaming, get the Odyssey G7.