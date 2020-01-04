Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor Announced Ahead Of CES 2020

Samsung Odyssey G9 Features

The Odyssey G9 has some of the best specs when compared to the previous generations of gaming monitors. It comes with 5120x1440 resolution with twice the refresh rate, at up to 240Hz. The monitor also features 1ms response time and supports both AMD's FreeSync 2 and the newly introduced Nvidia G-Sync.

Adding to the list of firsts, the Samsung Odyssey G9 has a 1000R curve that fills roughly the same field view of the human eye. Usually, the monitor curvature ranges from 4000R to 1800R. This means that the new 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor has more than the most displays, including the previous Samsung CRG9.

Samsung Announces New Gaming Monitors

Other features of the monitor include a giant blue light that glows when powered on, which looks straight out of a sci-fi. Apart from the Odyssey G9, the company also announced Odyssey G7, a smaller monitor with 2560x1440 resolution that comes in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes. Similar to the Odyssey G9, the G7 also offers 1000R curvature on uses Samsung's famed QLED technology.

The new Odyssey G7 also features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync 2 and G-Sync. Apart from the obvious difference in size, the monitors also differ in the level of HDR support. The G7 models pack HDR600 when compared to the HDR1000 on the G9.

The South Korean tech giant is aiming for a more immersive gaming experience. With the new monitor, it could feel like the screen is wrapped around the player's head. Samsung is yet to announce a release date and a price for the new gaming monitors. The previously launched CRG9 came with a $1,299.99 price tag. It seems evident that the new screens won't be cheap!