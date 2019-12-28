Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review: Best Gear For Gamers

Complex And Attractive Design

Design-wise, the Logitech G Pro looks very professional and decent. Although it doesn't come with LED lights or fancy engraved designs, it does give you the look and feel of comfortable and durable gaming headphones.

The Logitech G Pro comes with a leather finish cushioning on both the sides along with the headband. The gaming headphone comes with adjustable ear cups which give you the flexibility to wear it comfortably. Also, there is an ample amount of room to extend the headphone on both sides. It also sports a microphone, which can be attached and removed according to the user's requirement.

The G Pro comes with a matte finish and on both the ear cups have the company logo embedded prominently. It also comes with detachable 3.5mm aux plug which will give you an option of changing adaptors and cables for different use. Users can also attach the headphones directly to their PS4 controllers.

The company has used metal for the build which makes it's a little heavy but more sturdy. It seems that the company has taken some inspiration from Hyper-X gaming headphones. Considering the price of the headphone, we must say the build quality is very impressive, and the look and the feel of the headphone are very premium.

Super Comfortable For Gaming

When it comes to comfort, the Logitech G Pro delivers an amazing fit because of the perfect padding on the ear cups. The design of the G Pro makes sure it won't slip from your ear, letting you enjoy seamless gaming experience.

We have used the device for more than three weeks, spending most of the time playing games, watching videos, and listening to music. The majority of the test was done while gaming and we must say that the gaming experience with this headphone was flabbergasting.

Impressive Performance

Sound plays a very essential role while gaming, especially when you are playing a first-person shooter game, or a mission game. You need to listen to every move of your opponent. We played PUBG, Counterstrike, FarCry 5, FIFA 20, and a lot more while testing this headphone.

While testing the Logitech G Pro we can say that we have experienced one of the best gaming headphones. You can literally hear the details of steps, firing, vehicles, and other game elements very prominently. The best part about the headphone is even though all the sounds are happening at the same time; still you can differentiate among ambience sound.

Irrespective of the volume level, we have not witnessed any distortion during our use. We have also used the G Pro gaming headphones for listening to music, and the vocals come out impressive. We didn't face any issue with the sound quality of the device and the device has not missed a single chance to impress us.

With brilliant quality, the headphone also comes with balanced bass and treble. We can say that this is a perfect gaming headphone at this price range.

Thoughts About Logitech G Pro

Logitech G Pro turns out to be a very impressive gaming headphone for us, and at this price range, the company is offering. Although it's not a Bluetooth headphone some people might doubt the capabilities. But this headphone is meant for gaming and we must say that it's a brilliant headphone for gaming.

If you're looking a gaming headphone with brilliant gaming experience under Rs. 10,000 then we this can be in your priority list.