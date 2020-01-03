Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor Unveiled Ahead Of CES 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While we are just days ahead of the CES 2020, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, which is an affordable model in the Galaxy Book Flex portfolio. It is a 2-in-1 convertible providing a QLED display and support for Active Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a lightweight and thin model weighing at 1.19kg and measuring 13.9mm thick. This latest offering from the company gets the power from the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors. Also, it features a fingerprint sensor on board.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Price

When it comes to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is priced starting from $829.99 (approx. Rs. 59,000) for the base storage configuration. The laptop will be available only in the Royal Silver color option and will go on sale sometime in the first half of this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha bestows a 360-degree hinge, which lets it be used n the tablet mode, propped up in the tent mode, and flat on a smooth surface. Being a part of the Galaxy Book Flex series, this 2-in-1 device flaunts a 13.3-inch FHD QLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Under its hood, the latest laptop from Samsung makes use of the 10th Gen Intel Core processors but the options remain unknown for now. It is integrated with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage space. Also, there is support for up to 1TB SSD, a backlit keyboard, and fingerprint scanning support.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha features a 720p HD camera, 1.5W stereo speakers, a dual array digital mic, etc. The connectivity features include a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.0 ports, and a microSD card slot. The device comes with an aluminum build and 54Wh battery capacity with Fast Charge, which is touted to last up to 17.5 hours.

