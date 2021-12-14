Oppo Air Glass, Assisted Reality Device Unveiled: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Usually, Oppo has made it a practice to unveil smart glasses at the INNO Day events. Now, it has unveiled the Oppo Air Glass, its third product in the category. This is an Assisted Reality device, which snaps onto specially designed frames. It uses a micro projector in order to overlay various kinds of information directly in front of users' eyes.

Oppo Air Glass Details

Oppo Air Glass comes in Black or White and is made of two parts - the frame that houses the components such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform SoC and the lens. There is a monocular waveguide as well as a self-developed Spark Micro Projector, which features micro-LED technology. With these aspects, it will project the information via the 5P glass lenses.

Its Spark Micro Projector is one of the most compact projectors in the industry at a meager 0.5cc, which is almost the size of a coffee bean. The micro-LED technology lets the projector reach high levels of brightness irrespective of its tiny form factor.

Oppo Air Glass features a custom-made optical diffraction waveguide, which has two display modes - 16-level greyscale and 256-level greyscale that deliver a maximum brightness of 1400 nits on average. Eventually, the information is visible in various lighting conditions.

The information displayed overlaid can be controlled via voice, touch, hand motion on pairing with Oppo Watch 2 or head movements. For instance, a simple shake or nod of the head can be used to show or hide notifications. The various applications that the Oppo Air Glass can show include Weather, Health, Calendar, Teleprompter, and Navigation. It lets users do a presentation from almost anywhere.

When it comes to the availability of the Oppo Air Glass, this new AR device from the Chinese brand will be launched in the company's home market in Q1 2022. It will be available in Black or White with two frame options. The first one is a silver half-frame design and the second one is a black full-frame design, which is suitable for those who require corrective eyewear. To use the Air Glass, users should have the Smart Glass app, which is available on Oppo Watch 2 and Oppo smartphones with ColorOS 11 and above.

Best Mobiles in India