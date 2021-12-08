Oppo Fold With Snapdragon 888 Chip Spotted On Geekbench; Launch Imminent? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Foldable phones market is on the rise with many new players joining in. Currently, Samsung holds the top position with three generations of foldable phones. Reports suggest Oppo might jump the bandwagon with the alleged Oppo Fold smartphone. Latest reports suggest the Oppo foldable phone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Oppo Fold Benchmark Results Revealed

To note, the Oppo Fold is one of the most speculated devices, ever since Oppo patented a foldable design. The rumor mill says the Oppo Fold phone was spotted on the TENAA certification platform previously with the model number PEUM00. Interestingly, the same smartphone with the same model number was spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing has revealed a couple of key details of the alleged Oppo Fold. For one, the upcoming foldable smartphone will draw power from the Qualcomm chipset codenamed Lahaina that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. All indications point to the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset on the Oppo Fold.

The rumored Oppo Fold scored 4582 points in the single-core test and 14371 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. These numbers are quite impressive, indicating flagship performance from the upcoming phone. Additionally, the listing revealed 12GB RAM on the phone and Android 12 OS as well.

Oppo Fold Launch: What To Expect?

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo Fold has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. The upcoming Oppo foldable phone is rumored to be codenamed Peacock and flaunts an inward folding design. The exterior display is tipped to feature curved edges with a punch-hole cutout. This display is said to feature a 60Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the Oppo Fold is rumored to pack an 8-inch OLED LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate when unfolded. The alleged smartphone will include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP supporting shooter. There's also a 32MP selfie camera, but its housing is unclear at the moment.

The new Oppo Fold phone will likely debut with ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging was also speculated for the phone. As the Oppo Fold has begun appearing on benchmarks and certification listings, we can expect it to launch shortly.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India