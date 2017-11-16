Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit to broadcast live

The second annual Snapdragon Summit from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has been scheduled for December 5, 2017, and Qualcomm has announced that the summit keynote will be broadcast live. The summit will be held in Hawaii and the event will be hosted by Cristiano Amon Executive Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and President, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies.

Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President, QTI, and President, QCT, "Snapdragon is the premium tier mobile platform of choice. We look forward to sharing the first-time exciting announcements and advancements live with press and analysts in the room and customers and enthusiasts around the world via the live webcast. We will be joined on stage by several major industry leaders who we are collaborating with to enable many significant technological achievements that will change the way we use our smartphones and other mobile devices."

The Snapdragon Summit will feature an overview of the latest innovations in the processor industry that is being pushed by Qualcomm. The event will also feature demonstrations that exhibit upcoming technologies and advancements that will have an emphasis on mobility usage. There will also be an exhibit showcasing always-connected PCs and other future technologies.

The Snapdragon Annual Summit is the biggest event from Qualcomm where the processor manufacturer reveals its most ambitious ventures.

The live stream will broadcast on www.qualcomm.com. Users can also follow live updates regarding the keynotes through Qualcomm's Twitter handle.