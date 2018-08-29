Rapoo launches VPRO V600S Wireless Gamepad in India

Rapoo, a manufacturer of wireless peripherals and gaming products has introduced the VPRO V600S Wireless Gamepad in India. The Rapoo VPRO V600S is an elegant wireless gamepad with a dual touch ergonomic design and a classic button layout.

With an eight-way directional pad and dual analog sticks, the V600S claims to offer high accuracy. The V600S features slip-resistant sides and contoured grips.

Key features of the Rapoo VPRO V600S Wireless Gamepad

Gamers can use the XInput (X) mode to play a new generation of gamepad games on PC Windows. They can also use DirectInput (D) mode to play classic gamepad games on PC Windows. The Android (A) standard mode can be used to play Android-supported gamepad games.

The X/D/A buttons allow gamers to easily switch among the three modes. The TUR button allows them to quickly activate semi-automatic and fully automatic rapid-fire functions, and disable them. The VIB button allows gamers to turn the vibration on or off.

With the left motor of powerful vibration, The V600S gives gamers an exciting experience of feeling every crash and explosion in supported games. With the right motor of slight vibration, the V600S provides precise feedback of every friction and hit in supported games.

The Rapoo VPRO V600S Wireless Gamepad is now available in India via Rapoo authorized channel partners at an MRP of Rs 3,499. It will shortly be available online via Amazon.in. A wired version of the Gamepad, Rapoo VPRO V600 is also available at an MRP of Rs 2,999.

Previously, the company introduced the A100 Bluetooth mini speaker in India. The A100 Bluetooth Mini Speaker has a 4W amplifier system. The compact form factor also makes it a portable and convenient device to carry along.

It is powered by an 800mAh battery which provides a playback time of up to 5 hours of continuous play. The Bluetooth 4.2 wireless audio transmission provides an uninterrupted and superior connection to the speaker.

Rapoo A100 provides for both wired and wireless mode, and also supports TF card play and has a call function as well. The Rapoo A100 Bluetooth mini speaker is now available in India via Rapoo authorized channel partners as well as online at a price of Rs 2,499.