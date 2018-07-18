Rapoo India launches the portable A100 Bluetooth mini speaker

Rapoo - a manufacturer of wireless peripheral products, has introduced the A100 Bluetooth mini speaker in India. The A100 Bluetooth Mini Speaker has a 4W amplifier system. The compact form factor also makes it a portable and convenient device to carry along.

It is powered by an 800mAh battery which provides a playback time of up to 5 hours of continuous play. The Bluetooth 4.2 wireless audio transmission provides an uninterrupted and superior connection to the speaker.

Rapoo A100 provides for both wired and wireless mode, and also supports TF card play and has a call function as well. The Rapoo A100 Bluetooth mini speaker is now available in India via Rapoo authorized channel partners as well as online at a price of Rs 2,499.

Previously, the company introduced the K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard in India. Slim, compact and designed with a large touchpad on the right, the Rapoo K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard offers a 2.4 GHz wireless connection.

It is designed with multimedia hotkeys, supporting Windows 10. The design allows abundant touch gestures and it is also equipped with an anti-oxidation sealed membrane. The 2.4 GHz wireless connection offers up to 10m working range.

Users can surf freely on PC when connected to TV. The multimedia hotkeys of the K2600 give users quick access to a range of functions such as media player, homepage, volume adjustment and more. A wide touch area of the touchpad with simple touch gestures provides quick and accurate navigation to surf Windows 10. The abundant touch gestures also allow quick and precise responses to the user operation.

One of the key features of the Rapoo K2600 is its elegant and compact design which not only combines simplicity with style but also saves a lot of space. The sealed membrane of the product ensures a longer keyboard lifetime. This prevents oxidizing of the inside circuit, which may cause defect keys.

The Rapoo K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard is now available in India via Rapoo authorized channel partners as well as online. The company has launched a lot of product lately for the Indian market. Rapoo seems to be aiming the budget conscious users in the Indian market. The company has launched numerous gaming products at a much lower price. It will be interesting to see how much of the market share can the company grab.