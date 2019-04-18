ENGLISH

    Rapoo launches VPRO VM300 Bluetooth Gaming headset in India at Rs 2,999

    Rapoo launches latest VPRO VM300 Bluetooth Gaming headset in India for Rs 2,999. All you need to know about the headphones.

    Rapoo, which is one of the known accessories and wireless technology brand in India had announced the launch of its newest Bluetooth gaming headset 'VM300' that provides exceptional comfort, epic audio performance and legendary Rapoo Vpro durability to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

    Rapoo launches VPRO VM300 Bluetooth Gaming headset in India

     

    The company has designed the Wireless Headset Vpro VM300 is IP44 with waterproof and sweat-proof technology which makes it convenient to use in your day to day life. The design brings maximum comfort to competitive performance.

    The company claims that this one comes with aptX technology, which brings the character of the sound intensity that provides an impressive gaming experience - emulating cinema-like audio that puts gamers right in the middle of the action for gameplay advantage.
    On the connectivity part, it offers Bluetooth 4.1 audio transmission which delivers a stable connection, with 10 meters of transmission distance and helps users accurately determine the direction of the sound.

    With a dual battery design 60mAh battery, Gamers can enjoy longer gaming sessions. Rapoo claims that the device is capable of delivering up to 7 hours of battery life with a single charge along with 240 hours of standby. The multifunction wired control with the mic supports HD sound and allows volume control as well.

    The VM300 also comes with a detachable ear hanger with different sizes, compatible with different people. So if you are interested in the wireless headphones then you can grab it on Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail stores across India. The VPRO VM300 Bluetooth Gaming headset is available for Rs 2,999.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
