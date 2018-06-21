Rapoo India unveils the K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard

Rapoo - a manufacturer of wireless peripheral products, has introduced the K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard in India. Slim, compact and designed with a large touchpad on the right, the Rapoo K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard offers a 2.4 GHz wireless connection.

It is designed with multimedia hotkeys, supporting Windows 10. The design allows abundant touch gestures and it is also equipped with an anti-oxidation sealed membrane. The 2.4 GHz wireless connection offers up to 10m working range. Users can surf freely on PC when connected to TV.

The multimedia hotkeys of the K2600 give users quick access to a range of functions such as media player, homepage, volume adjustment and more. A wide touch area of the touchpad with simple touch gestures provides quick and accurate navigation to surf Windows 10. The abundant touch gestures also allow quick and precise responses to the user operation.

One of the key features of the Rapoo K2600 is its elegant and compact design which not only combines simplicity with style, but also saves a lot of space. The sealed membrane of the product ensure a longer keyboard lifetime. This prevents oxidizing of the inside circuit, which may cause defect keys.

Mukesh Chaudhary, Country Head, India, SAARC & ME, Rapoo Technology said, "With the sleek and elegant K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard, Rapoo aims to continue offering customers, products which encapsulate the essence of technology as well as style."

The Rapoo K2600 Wireless Touch Keyboard is now available in India via Rapoo authorized channel partners as well as online.

Earlier, the company introduced the VPRO V20S Optical Gaming Mouse in India as the latest addition to its range of VPRO Gaming products. Focusing on ergonomics, the V20S prevents unnecessary strain on the hand to enable a comfortable grip and pleasant use during longer playing sessions.

The V20S comes with five individually customizable buttons to which a range of functions and macros can be assigned. This gives the players a better control while facing opponents in a tough eSports battle. One of the key elements in eSports, accurate navigation, is taken care of by the V20S, which comes with a professional gaming optical engine, with an image-processing rate of 6400 FPS. The 60 inch/s tracking speed and up to 1000 Hz USB report rate, ensure perfectly accurate tracking.