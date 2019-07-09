ENGLISH

    Rapoo Launches M100 Silent Multi-Mode Wireless Mouse In India For Rs. 1099

    By
    |

    Rapoo, a leader in Wireless peripheral technologies, announced its silent Mouse - 'M100' that reduces noise by over 90 per cent than the traditional Mouse. Enjoy the sound of silence, and get all your work done without missing a beat or disturbing those around you.

    Rapoo Launches M100 Silent Multi-Mode Wireless Mouse In India

     

    Keeping all this in mind Rapoo launches 'M100' Silent Multi-Mode Wireless Mouse, priced for Rs. 1099 Up to 9 Months Battery life, Silent Switches reduce click noise.

    The mouse brings the familiar click feeling, but without the annoying sound that bothers everyone around you. The ergonomically shaped design and high-performance feet quietly glide over the desktop, with a smooth scroll wheel that completes the silent experience.

    M100 intelligently connects to the working device. It simultaneously connects to up to 3 devices and switches among them with ease. It simplifies complicated cross-platform use and meets multi-tasking requirements. The smart switch between Bluetooth 3.0, 4.0 and 2.4G ensures stable wireless transmission. You can still use your mouse regardless of USB port shortage or the loss of receiver. The 1300 DPI tracking, improves speed, accuracy and reliability without the hassle of a clogged mouse ball.

    Rapoo Launches M100 Silent Multi-Mode Wireless Mouse In India

    The smooth and precise tracking brings in an ultimate navigation experience. With Rapoo's energy saving technology and power switch, you can use your mouse without power interruption for up to 9 months. The advanced optical sensor keeps the mouse precisely on point and allows you to work on most of the surfaces.

     

    With no pairing and software to install simply Plug and Play. The product in 5 attractive colors, is available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
