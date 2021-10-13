Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, Brick Bluetooth Speaker and More Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme took the wraps off a slew of products at an event in India today. The latest products from the company include the 4K Smart Google TV stick, Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Air 2 in Closer Green color variant, Type-C SuperDart Game cable, Cooling Back Clip Neo, and Mobile Game Trigger. Besides these gadgets and accessories, the company also launched the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick comes with support for 4K streaming at 60 fps and HDR10+. This streaming stick runs the Google TV platform and has Google Assistant and Chromecast. The connectivity aspects include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick features a quad-core ARM Cortex A35 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage space.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will be available for Rs. 2,999 during the Realme Festive Days sale. It will be available via the official website and offline stores starting from October 16 at 12 PM.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker

The Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker features 20W Dynamic Blass Boost drivers with two passive radiators and IPX5 water resistance. It delivers 14 hours of playback time on a single charge and two Extra Bass Radiators. Initially, there is Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, super-low latency game mode, microphone for taking calls, and a 5200mAh battery along with a Type-C port charging port.

The Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale for Rs. 2,499 as a part of the festive season discount. The first sale of this speaker is set for October 18 at 12 PM. It will go on sale via Flipkart, and the official Realme website.

Realme Buds Air 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 launched unveiled back in February this year with active noise cancellation. This pair of truly wireless earphones features 10mm dynamic drivers and transparency mode and hear-through. Now, the company has launched the Closer Green color variant of the accessory priced at Rs. 3,299 and up for sale at a discounted pricing of Rs. 2,599. All the specifications and features are the same except for the new color variant that has been added to the earbuds.

Other Realme Accessories

The other accessories include the Realme Mobile Game Trigger priced at Rs. 699, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo costing Rs. 999 and the Type-C SuperDart Game Cable priced at Rs. 599. These gaming accessories will be available to purchase from October 18 at 12 PM.

These gaming accessories are touted to improve the overall mobile gaming experience of users. The trigger has physical buttons for gaming mouse touch, latency-free control, and can be attached via a quick-click feature. There is Cooling Back Clip Neo that provides rapid cooling and enhanced heat dissipation. The Type-C SuperDart Game Cable features a 7.6mm elbow design and provides support for 65W SuperDart fast charging.

