Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick India Launch Date Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we are coming across reports regarding a new streaming device from Realme with 4K capabilities. Initial speculations hinted at its launch alongside the new Narzo smartphones. However, this did not turn out to be true as the product was not unveiled. Now, the first-ever streaming device from Realme has got a launch date.

As per the official Realme TechLife Twitter handle and the official website of the brand, the streaming stick gets the moniker. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick. Also, it has been confirmed that the device could be launched in India on October 13 alongside the Realme GT Neo 2.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Details

As per the company, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will run Google TV as its name indicates. It will arrive with support for leading streaming platforms and apps. Also, there will be games that can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Furthermore, the Realme TV streaming stick will be able to deliver outpu content at 4K and 60 fps frame rate and with support HDR10+ as well.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will also come with HDMI 2.1 and there will be support for Google Assistant and Chromecast.

In terms of its specifications, a previous leak has hinted what this streaming stick will be built of. Going by the same, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is tipped to make use of a quad-core Amlogic processor that will be teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. The connectivity features of the Realme streaming stick will be Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

From the existing speculations, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is believed to be priced under Rs. 5,000. As the launch of this device is all set to take place on October 13, we can get to know all the details in the coming days.

In the meantime, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will definitely be a stiff rival to the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max stick priced at Rs. 6,499 and it might attract buyers with its relatively cheaper pricing.

Best Mobiles in India