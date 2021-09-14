Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Realme 4K Google TV Stick Exclusive Launch Likely
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 is something that all potential gadget buyers are gearing up for. The sale, like always, hosts exciting offers, massive discounts, and huge price cuts on a wide range of goods. At the same time, a new report suggests the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will also see the launch of the Realme 4K Google TV stick.
Realme 4K Google TV Stick Launch
Realme is venturing into the streaming gadgets segment now. The company is gearing up to launch the Realme 4K Google TV stick, which could debut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021. Presently, the exact launch date of the new 4K streaming stick is still under wraps. Flipkart has been steadily teasing the upcoming launches and discount offers on its platform.
At the same time, popular tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Realme 4K Google TV stick among the Flipkart promotions. The teaser poster shared on Twitter reveals a black color streaming stick. As the name suggests, the upcoming home entertainment gadget will support 4K resolution and will run the Google TV interface.
Realme 4K Google TV Stick to launch during Big Billion Days in India.#realme pic.twitter.com/raxqHYjJIC— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 13, 2021
There's not much information about the upcoming Realme 4K Google TV. Considering it supports 4K, this streaming device could be a premium unit and could up the competition in the market. Presently, the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K Max is one of the premium streaming devices and the new Realme 4K Google TV could compete with it.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499. On the other hand, the Realme 4K Google TV stick price hasn't been revealed anywhere. But if it's going to take on the Amazon Fire TV, we can expect the price to be around the same. Realme could even drop the price to around Rs. 5K but it's mere speculation.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Details
Presently, Flipkart is only teasing the price cuts and discount offers on its platform. The popular e-commerce platform hasn't disclosed specific dates of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Given that the festive season is still going on, we can expect the sale to be slated by late September or early October. We can expect a massive discount on laptops, smartphones, iPhones, smartwatches, and so on.
