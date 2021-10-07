Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Launched In India: Most Powerful Streaming Stick? News oi-Vivek

Amazon has finally launched the most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India. If you recently bought a big-screen television and are not happy with the native streaming capabilities, then this product might be able to offer everything you want from a modern smart TV or a streaming stick.

When compared to the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max's processor is 40 percent more powerful. This ensures that the whole UI will be fluid, and the apps will load much quicker.

Powering this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the MediaTek MT8696 quad-core processor with a 1.8GHz clock speed. The processor is clubbed with 2GB RAM, which is the most amount of RAM that we have seen on a Fire Stick along with 8GB internal storage.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also comes with a smart remote with a dedicated button to access Netflix, Prime Video, and Prime Music. It also has a dedicated button to access the Alexa virtual voice assistant. Do note that, the product also comes with an HDMI extender in the box, which helps users to attack the Fire TV Stick to television with ease.

Keeping aside the specs, the most interesting aspect of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the streaming capabilities. The device supports the latest streaming standards like Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. Besides, it also supports the latest connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Given a lot of streaming platforms like Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and Apple TV+ support Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy the high-quality content when you connect the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to a supported television or a monitor.

Pricing And Availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently selling for Rs. 6,499, which currently is one of the most expensive streaming sticks from the company. Given the capabilities of this product, this is definitely meant for those who plan on streaming a lot of content in HDR or Dolby Vision standard.

