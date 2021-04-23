Just In
Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: One-Stop Solution For 4K HDR Content
Streaming devices have surged in demand and popularity, especially since people are spending more time indoors. Devices like the Amazon Fire TV sticks are already popular among the Indian audience. Now, Amazon is further expanding its portfolio with the new Amazon Fire TV Cube that envelopes a new design and packs several upgraded features.
- Alexa Voice Remote
- App store gives you access to thousands of channels
- 4K Ultra HD content with HRD 10+ support
- No HDMI cable in-the-box
- Requires additional space/stand at home
The Amazon Fire TV Cube debuted in the Indian market for Rs. 12,999, which might not fit a budget-conscious user's bill. There are several smart TVs available in India for this price range. However, with the Amazon Fire TV Cube, you have the option to explore several apps and streaming platforms. For instance, your affordable LED TV will come with only select in-built apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. But if you wish to watch more channels and apps like Voot, Alt Balaji - you might not have an option to do so. This is where the Amazon Fire TV Cube has an edge over competition.
I used the Amazon Fire TV Cube for a couple of days and I found it handy as it packs multiple options that cater to the diverse needs of everyone at home. The current market has several streaming devices that are available at a much cheaper price. Here is the detailed review of the Amazon Fire TV Cube and if it would make a right fit for your home.
Specifications
Processor: Hexa-core CPU
GPU: ARM Mali G52
Memory: 2GB
Storage: 16GB internal
Wi-Fi: Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0
Ports: HDMI, power, micro-USB, wired infrared support
Audio: Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2ch stereo
Video format: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+
Amazon Fire TV Cube: Seamless Setup And Installation
The package is bundled with the second-gen Fire TV Cube, an Ethernet adapter, a power adapter, an IR extender cable that controls components inside a closed cabinet, two AAA alkaline batteries, and an Alexa Voice Remote. To complete the setup with your TV, you'll need an HDMI cable, which isn't provided within the box. This is a drawback as you may not have one at home and will need to shell out more sum for an HDMI cable.
The entire setup of the Amazon Fire TV Cube was seamless for me. Simply follow the instructions in the manual, and voila! Once the smart TV is connected with the media player, you will need to sign in to your Amazon Prime account to access the plethora of apps and streaming channels.
That said, the Amazon Fire TV Cube requires a little more space than a simple Fire TV stick. You'll need to place the Fire TV Cube about 30-60 cm away from your TV or any other speakers. If you have a wall-mounted TV and don't have any open stand or table nearby, this could be a tad bit of a problem.
This also brings us to the design of the Amazon Fire TV Cube. As the name suggests, the media player features a cube design with four buttons on top for volume controls and power. There are multiple ports at the rear of the cube for power, an Ethernet adaptor, an IR extender, and an HDMI cable.
It might look like multiple wires and cables are jutting out of the Fire TV Cube, but both the IR extender and the ethernet adapter are optional and you may not need it for the setup. You can have a clean and minimalistic setup with just the power and the HDMI cable connecting to your TV. Once switched on and connected, the blue light on the Fire TV Cube indicates the power, which later turns off.
Amazon Fire TV Cube With Alexa Voice Remote: A Hands-Free Experience
The remote is one of the most important components of the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Enabled with Alexa, you get a completely hands-free experience with it. The remote control packs the usual buttons like power, volume controls, home, menu, a round dial for navigating through the options, and dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, and the App Store.
Plus, there's a dedicated Alexa button. Once the setup is complete, you can simply call out to Alexa to switch on your favorite channel or app. Plus, the remote seamlessly syncs with your TV, allowing you to control your TV volume or switch it on/off with the Alexa Voice remote. However, if you have multiple ports connected to your TV, for instance for a set-top box, then you'll need to operate the traditional TV remote to switch to the Amazon Fire TV Cube.
Amazon Fire TV Cube Performance
The Amazon Fire TV Cube packs a powerful Hexa-core processor, which brings a smooth and speedy experience without any lags in the UI. The content on the media player gives access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60fps. Plus, it comes with HDR and HDR10+ support along with Dolby Atmos audio that enhances the overall visuals.
I had connected the Amazon Fire TV Cube to my LED TV that's a couple of years old. Once the connection was set up, there was hardly any lag and the apps fired up immediately when switched on. Video content supporting 1080p 60fps was smooth with the Fire TV Cube, which opens to hundreds of apps.
Apps Galore!
When fired up, the Amazon Fire TV Cube launches with an emphasis on Prime Video and Prime Music, which is expected. However, if you navigate through the app store, you'll find Pandora's box filled with apps and channels! Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar aside, the Amazon Fire TV Cube brings to you several platforms based on your interest.
If you're in a household with diverse interests, the Amazon Fire TV Cube caters to all your needs. Be it travel and living apps, entertainment channels, games, or even international news agencies. You can simply head to the app store and search for the channel you're looking for. Better yet, you can ask Alexa to open up the latest cooking show for you.
Amazon Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick?
Amazon Fire TV platform has several media players. If you're looking for one - then you need to know the difference between an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a Fire TV Cube, and which would be the best for you. Firstly, the design and space around the TV is an important criterion. The Amazon Fire TV Cube requires an external power source and a nearby platform to be placed, while the Fire TV Stick doesn't need it.
The next most important difference is 4K and HDR content. The basic Fire TV Stick doesn't support 4K, while the Fire TV Cube offers 4K and HDR 10+ support. And lastly, there is the money factor. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is significantly cheaper at around Rs. 2,500; while the Amazon Fire TV Cube costs Rs. 12,999. To note, most of the apps and channels are nearly the same on both streaming devices.
Amazon Fire TV Cube: Should You Buy?
A device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Fire TV Cube is a good and useful investment, especially because we're going to be stuck indoors for an extended period. If your budget permits and you're looking for content in 4K, then go for the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Not just apps like Prime Video or Prime Music, you can download several more apps, including games to setup the perfect entertainment unit at home.
