Amazon Fire TV Cube With Hands-Free Alexa Support Announced In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Fire TV series has surged in popularity and demand, especially since the lockdown last year. Amazon has further expanded its offerings with the new Fire TV Cube that comes with an Alexa-enabled remote control. The streaming media player offers several upgrades, including far-field voice control and more.

Amazon Fire TV Cube Price, Availability

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is bundled with an Ethernet adapter, Alexa Voice remote, and an IR extender cable. The bundle costs Rs. 12,999 and is available starting April 21. The new streaming media player can be purchased on Amazon, Croma, and Reliance Digital outlets.

Amazon Fire TV Cube Features

The Amazon Fire TV Cube, as the name suggests, features a cube-like design that uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC. With Fire TV Cube, users can voice-control their entertainment system including compatible TV, Set-Top Box, Smart Home devices, A/V receivers, and so on.

The new media streaming unit features an ultra-powerful Hexa-core processor that delivers a fast, fluid experience. Users have access to Dolby Vision, 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and HDR10+ supported content at up to 60fps. Amazon is offering Dolby Atmos audio on the all-new Fire TV Cube.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube offers several apps like rime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, and others. More channels and platforms can be downloaded from the app store.

Amazon Fire TV Cube With Alexa

Amazon is also stressing the voice-enabled, hands-free experience on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, thanks to Alexa. Amazon claims the new media players offer far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology that combines signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise to make sure Alexa hears your request when placed next to your TV.

The Alexa-supported remote also helps you have a hands-free experience with simple commands like 'Alexa, switch on the TV' or 'Alexa, open Pokemon on Voot Kids'. This certainly helps with easier, hassle-free browsing of channels and apps on the platform. If you're looking for a media player that ships with all your favorite channels, apps, and streaming service, the Amazon Fire TV Cube might be a good choice for the asking price.

Best Mobiles in India