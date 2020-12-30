AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K LED TV Launched: Price Starts At Rs. 29,999 News oi-Vivek

The market is currently filled with cheap and affordable smart television. Amazon has now joined this force by launching the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K LED TV with 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes.

Both smart TVs offer identical specifications, except for the screen size. The software experience on the AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition is identical to the Fire TV Stick, and it does offer all major streaming services.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Specifications

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition with 50-inch and 55-inch offers a native resolution of 3840 x 2160p with a 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. The display supports Dolby Vision HDR playback, and the built-in 20W speaker setup can offer Dolby Atmos audio experience.

The smart TV is powered by an Amlogic quad-core processor with 1.95GHz clock speed with MaliG31 MP2 GPU. As per the connectivity, the AmazonBasics Fire TV supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. Coming to the I/O, smart TV offers three HDMI 3.0 ports and two USB-A ports.

Amazon is including the tabletop stand and wall mount in the retail package. On top of that, the company is also providing one AV connecting cable and IR Extender Cable in the retail package itself. On top of that, the company will also provide free installation with every smart TV.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Pricing And Availability

The AmazonBasics Fire TV is currently available with 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. The base model retails for Rs. 29,999, and the 55-inch AmazonBasics Fire TV retails for Rs. 34,999. Both models are already available on Amazon with up to Rs. 1,500 for Amazon Prime ICICI Credit card users.

If you are looking for a budget smart TV with native 4K resolution, then the AmazonBasics Fire TV looks like an interesting option for sure.

