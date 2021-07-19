Realme VR Headset Spotted On Realme Watch 2 Promo; Launching Soon? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Virtual reality technology and VR gear are still in their infancy in India. Used mainly for gaming, VR headsets and the demand for them is slowly on the rise. Looks like Realme is gearing up to tap into the VR market. A new Realme VR headset was spotted on the Watch 2 promo and leaks suggest it could launch soon in the Indian market.

Realme VR Headset Launch Tipped

Presently, not much is known about the alleged Realme VR headset. Presently, the company is gearing up for a launch event scheduled for July 23. Here, the Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, as well as the Realme Book laptop are expected to be announced. It remains uncertain if the company will also unveil the Realme VR headset, although it's doubtful at the moment.

This is because the company hasn't teased or even given us a glimpse of the alleged Realme VR headset. Going into the details, tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@IndianTech_1) took to Twitter to hint at the alleged Realme VR headset. "So @realmeIndia will soon launch VR headset in India. Spotted on Watch 2 Pro promo video", his tweet says.

Realme VR Headset Features: What To Expect?

the promo video of the Realme Watch 2 Pro highlights the smartwatch's capabilities with several sports modes. At the same time, one can spot a glimpse of the Realme VR headset, where the smartwatch will likely track your gaming session. Generally, a gamer's heartbeat, pulse rate, and other health factors vary while gaming.

Realme could be hinting at sync with the virtual reality headset and the upcoming smartwatch. However, these are mere speculations at the moment and have to be taken with a grain of salt. Moreover, a Realme blog has a dedicated post on the company's VR gadgets, claiming to take users into another world.

Presently, not much is known about the rumored Realme VR headset. One can expect enhanced, game-centric experiences, and more with it. Presently, the company is all set to debut a couple of new gadgets for the Indian market, bringing in better, upgraded, and enhanced features on the smartwatch and laptop.

