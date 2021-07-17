Realme Watch 2 Launching On July 23 Alongside Watch 2 Pro; Expected Price, Specifications In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Watch 2 Pro is all set to arrive on July 23 in India. Now, the brand has also confirmed that the Watch 2 is also launching on the same day. Besides, the microsite for the Realme Watch 2 is live on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. To recall, the brand launched Watch 2 last month in the international market for EUR 54.99 (around Rs. 4,850).

Realme Watch 2: What To Expect

The Flipkart microsite has already revealed some features of the Realme Watch 2. The Watch 2 will come with a 1.4-inch color display and 600 nits of peak brightness. It will support a SpO2 sensor and a real-time heart rate monitor. For battery, the watch will pack a 315 mAh battery that will deliver up to 12-days battery life.

It will support 100+ watch faces and 90 sports modes such as hockey, yoga, running, and others. Other features of the Realme Watch 2 are expected to be similar to the international variant. So, the watch will also support weather forecast, smart AIoT control, music, camera, and other such controls. It will be IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

What We Think

Considering the price of the international variant, the watch is expected to arrive in India at around Rs. 4,000. However, we cannot comment on anything until official pricing reveals. Further, the Realme Watch 2 is expected to compete with other brands' smartwatches in the same price segment. However, the Watch 2 misses out on GPS connectivity which is one of the drawbacks.

Alongside, Realme is also launching three audio products namely - the Realme Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and the Realme Buds Q2 Neo at the same event. The brand will host a virtual event on July 23 at 12:30 PM where it is going to unveil these audio products and both the Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro.

For the unaware, the upcoming audio accessories have already been launched in the international market. So, we expect the brand will unveil these products in India with similar features as the international variants.

