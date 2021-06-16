Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro Launched; SpO2 Sensor, 90 Sports Modes & More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has gradually expanded its product offering from just smartphones. We've seen other accessories like earbuds and even fitness trackers. Now, the Realme Watch 2 and the Realme Watch 2 Pro have made a debut at the company's global event. As the successor to the first-gen, the new smartwatches pack several upgraded features.

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro Price, Availability

The Realme global event witnessed the launch of the Realme GT 5G smartphone, which was the key highlight. Additionally, the company also unveiled its next-gen smartwatch series. The Realme Watch 2 is the base model of the new series and costs EUR 54.99 (around Rs. 4,889). The premium Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at EUR 74.99 (around Rs. 6,889).

Both the Realme Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro are currently limited to the European market. It will go on sale starting today, June 16, and will be available on the Realme website and Amazon. The availability of the Realme Watch 2 series in other markets including India is still under wraps. But it could happen in the coming days.

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro Features

The new Realme Watch 2 series comes as the successor to the first-gen smartwatch with several new features. The Realme Watch 2 comes as the base model with a 1.4-inch color display while the Pro model packs a slightly bigger 1.75-inch display. Here, the display supports 320 x 385 pixels resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness.

There are several similar features on both models, including the IP68 water and dust-resistant body. Both the Realme Watch 2 and the Pro model have a couple of similar sensors like SpO2 sensor, real-time heart rate monitor, weather forecast, smart AIoT control, music, camera, and other such controls.

Realme has included support for over 90 sports like strength training, hockey, yoga, running, skiing, cross-fit, and others on both models. It includes several handy features like hydration reminder, sedentary reminder, apps notifications, call notification, and over 100 watch faces. Particularly, the Realme Watch 2 Pro gets live watch faces with the Master Edition watch faces designed by artist Grafflex.

One of the key differences between the Realme Watch 2 and the Pro model is the battery backup. The base model includes a smaller 315 mAh battery that can reportedly last up to 12 days. On the other hand, the Realme Watch 2 Pro gets a slightly bigger battery with a 390 mAh capacity that can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Do note the Pro model also gets GPS support which could drain the battery faster when used.

Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro: Should You Buy?

To note, the Realme Watch 2 is available in a single black color model while the Pro variant is available in black and light grey options. The Realme Watch 2 series has debuted in the crowded wearable market. It packs several handy features like a SpO2 sensor among others, making it a good buy for the asking price.

