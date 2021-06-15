Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 Officially Launched: Most Affordable Snapdragon Flagship? News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially launched the new flagship smartphone -- the Realme GT 5G, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This smartphone is mostly similar to the Realme X7 Max 5G, except for the processor and a few more things.

The smartphone is also available in multiple color options and is also one of the lightest smartphones in the market when compared to other phones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. Additionally, the phone also offers features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Realme GT 5G Specifications

The Realme GT 5G just like the Realme X7 Max 5G has a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display on the Realme GT 5G is a lot like the Realme X7 Max 5G.

The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the high-end model offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with no microSD card slot. The phone does have dual 5G nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G SA/NSA network.

The Realme GT 5G has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording while the main camera can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

The device has a 4500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and the fast charger will be included in the retail package. Just like the Realme X7 Max 5G, the Realme GT 5G also misses out on wireless charging and IP rating, which is a bummer.

Realme GT 5G International Price

The base model of the Realme GT 5G, which will only be available via Aliexpress is priced at 369 Euros or Rs. 32,798, while the high-end model is priced at 549 Euros, which will be available for 499 Euros during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Given the price, the Realme GT 5G is definitely one of the affordable Snapdragon 888 SoC powered smartphones, and the device is expected to cost a bit less when it launches in India.

