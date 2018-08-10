ENGLISH

Samsung beats Apple: Brings its own wireless charging pad

Samsung beats Apple in its game.

    Apple showed off its wireless charger last year that is capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously. But, even though the pad was supposed to arrive earlier this year, it is yet to hit the market shelves.

    Well, Samsung has beaten Apple with its latest Wireless Charger Duo, a charging pad capable of fuelling up two devices at a time. The Wireless Charger Duo has two charging spots - on one side there's a circular stand to rest a smartphone on, while the other side is flat, allowing users to lay a smartwatch or another phone on it.

    The charging pad also has two rel ED light indicators that show up whenever a device has been charged. It also comes with a large wall adapter. Samsung claims that tha charging pad also supports fast charging. . It accepts an input of 12 V and 2.1 A with a single USB-C port on the back.

    The Duo isn't the first dual charger from the company. Samsung launched the Dual Wireless Charging Tray last year, but it simply was a flat charging pad. The new product offers the luxury of propping the phone up so the screen is easily accessible. Samsung is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Wireless Charger Duo. We will have to wait and watch how much you'll need to shell to own this product.

    Talking about Apple's charging pad, the company is aiming to release its multi-device AirPoewe charging mat any time before or maybe in September, after facing a handful of difficulties in terms with hardware and software aspect.

    Mark Gurman has reported in his Bloomberg story, " Apple didn't say when in 2018 it would release AirPower, but engineers hoped to launch the charger by June. The aim now is to put it on sale before or in September, according to one of the people. In recent months, some Apple engineers have ramped up testing of the device by using it as their charger at the office, another person said."

    Back in 2017, Apple has first previewed the AirPower along with the iPhone X in September. At that point, the company marketing chief Phil Schiller has promised that the product will be made available in 2018, but he has neither revealed the timeline nor disclosed the pricing of the product.

    Read More About: wireless charger samsung apple news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2018
