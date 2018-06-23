Apple all set to release it AirPower wireless charger by September

Apple is all aiming to release its multi-device AirPoewe charging mat any time before or maybe in September, after facing a handful of difficulties in terms with hardware and software aspect.

Mark Gurman has reported in his Bloomberg story, " Apple didn't say when in 2018 it would release AirPower, but engineers hoped to launch the charger by June. The aim now is to put it on sale before or in September, according to one of the people. In recent months, some Apple engineers have ramped up testing of the device by using it as their charger at the office, another person said."

Back in 2017, Apple has first previewed the AirPower along with the iPhone X in September. At that point, the company marketing chief Phil Schiller has promised that the product will be made available in 2018, but he has neither revealed the timeline nor disclosed the pricing of the product.

According to Gurman Apple engineers are initially working hard to launch the product in June, presumably WWDC 2018 but didn't make it due to some technical challenges, including the potential for overheating, complex multi-device circuitry, and software bugs.

AirPower is said to include a custom Apple chip running "a stripped down version of iOS" for power management and pairing with devices:

"The AirPower charger is also more advanced than the current competition because it includes a custom Apple chip running a stripped down version of the iOS mobile operating system to conduct on-device power management and pairing with devices. Apple engineers have also been working to squash bugs related to the onboard firmware, according to the people familiar."

AirPower is designed like an oval-shaped mat which can inductively charge multiple devices at once. The devices which can be charged on the oval-mat is iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and Apple Watch 2 Series models. It will also be capable of charging AirPods when they are placed in a new, optional charging case which is also set to launch with the AirPower.

With AirPower Apple has taken one step closer to the Apple's goal of a wireless future. According to Gurman says Apple designers eventually hope to "remove most of the external ports and buttons on the iPhone," noting Apple even considered removing wired charging from the iPhone X, but decided wireless charging was not yet fast enough.

