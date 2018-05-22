Samsung files patent for a content-based somatic feedback system

Samsung seems to be exploring an uncharted territory with its new content-dependent somatosensory output. At least that's what the new patent filing suggests. Basically, the idea here is to develop a wearable that could simulate a wearer's somatic senses like pressure, wind, and temperature.

Samsung plans to achieve this with a special device which appears to be a tablet. This device can generate ultrasonic frequency templates that are thought to activate somatosensory activity. The device will create those templates based on what content the user is engaging with. The templates will then be sent to an external wearable which looks like a pair of headphones. This will allow the wearer to feel whatever's happening in the content.

The drawings that the company has included in the patent explain how it expects the system to work. The headphones will have an array of ultrasonic speakers along the length of a headband. The headband targets different region of the brain.

Variables like geomagnetism, acceleration, infrared light in the environment, and air pressure will all be taken into consideration. If Samsung actually manages to develop such a system, it will be definitely a game changer. It goes without saying that major OEMs frequently patent new technologies, but they don't necessarily make it to the production stage.

Besides, Samsung's AI Center head, Gary G. Lee has confirmed that the company's next flagship will come with Bixby 2.0 on board. Lee confirmed this in an interview with The Korean Herald.

Samsung was expected to launch an improved version of its virtual voice assistant this year. The new version is also anticipated to come on the Galaxy Note 9 which is slated to launch at IFA 2018. Lee's comments further add weight to the notion that Bixby 2.0 will debut with the Note 9.

This also gives a hint of when to expect Bixby 2.0. Though it could be released anytime, the company will likely bring it with a new smartphone as one of its prominent features. As for the upgrades, the new voice assistant is said to feature enhanced natural language processes. It will have a faster response time and an improved ability to listen in a noisy environment.