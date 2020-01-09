ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Integrated Fingerprint Scanner

    By
    |

    Samsung has launched its latest Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch in India. The portable SSD comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner which will ensure that the drive is secure. The highlights of the newly launched SSD is its transferring speed which the company claims is two times faster than its predecessor and 9.5 times faster than regular HDDs. It also features AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

    Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Fingerprint Scanner

     

    According to the company, the SSD T7 Touch is designed for both professional and casual users. The SSD has enough capacity to store huge files like high-resolution pictures, games, 4K and 8K resolution videos, and a lot more.

    Talking about the design, the SSD looks premium and it has aluminium case to ensure better durability. The company also claims that case is strong enough to tolerate drops and it also comes with shock-resistant and internal support frame. Even though the company has used a metal-case the weight of the device is only 58 grams.

    The Samsung SSD T7 Touch is compatible with Windows 7 or higher, Mac OS X 10.10 or higher, or Android 5.1 (Lollipop) or higher. Besides, it also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for an added layer of security. The drive also features a 'Motion LED' which will indicate the status of the SSD. On the connectivity part, it offers USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility, USB type-C-to-C, and USB type-C-to-A.

    Samsung SSD T7 Touch Price

    The Samsung SSD T7 is launched in black and silver color option with a price point of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 500GB storage offering. The 1TB storage variant will be up for sale at Rs 18,999 and the top-end model with 2TB storage will cost Rs. 36,999.

    According to the official post, the SSD will be made available for retails channels starting this month in more than 30 countries across the globe. In India, the sale will start from February via online and offline stores.

     

    It will be available starting this month in over 30 countries worldwide and will roll out across retail channels, online and offline, from February 2020 in India. The variant without a fingerprint sensor called Portable SSD T7 is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2020.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung hard drive gadgets news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue