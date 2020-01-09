Just In
- 53 min ago ISRO Decides Astronauts For Gaganyaan Mission But Doesn’t Disclose Names
-
- 1 hr ago Realme 5i With Snapdragon 665 SoC India Launch: Here's How You Can Watch Live Stream
- 3 hrs ago Cat S32 Rugged Phone With MIL-SPEC 810G Certification Launched
- 7 hrs ago 20 Most Searched Smartphones On Google 2019 In India
Don't Miss
- Finance Bharti Airtel Shares Surge 3% On QIP Launch, Brokerages See Further Upside
- Sports Ball wasn't in my court, was in a vulnerable place: Pandya's defence on 'Koffee' controversy
- Movies Disha Patani's Double Standard Exposed! Did She Betray Tiger Shroff By Breaking Her Own Rule?
- News Fire breaks out in Noida ESIC hospital
- Lifestyle 10 Reasons That Cause Low Sperm Count
- Automobiles Dakar 2020 Stage 4 Highlights: Paulo Goncalves Fights Back
- Travel 6 Places To Celebrate Makar Sankranti In India
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Integrated Fingerprint Scanner
Samsung has launched its latest Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch in India. The portable SSD comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner which will ensure that the drive is secure. The highlights of the newly launched SSD is its transferring speed which the company claims is two times faster than its predecessor and 9.5 times faster than regular HDDs. It also features AES 256-bit hardware encryption.
According to the company, the SSD T7 Touch is designed for both professional and casual users. The SSD has enough capacity to store huge files like high-resolution pictures, games, 4K and 8K resolution videos, and a lot more.
Talking about the design, the SSD looks premium and it has aluminium case to ensure better durability. The company also claims that case is strong enough to tolerate drops and it also comes with shock-resistant and internal support frame. Even though the company has used a metal-case the weight of the device is only 58 grams.
The Samsung SSD T7 Touch is compatible with Windows 7 or higher, Mac OS X 10.10 or higher, or Android 5.1 (Lollipop) or higher. Besides, it also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for an added layer of security. The drive also features a 'Motion LED' which will indicate the status of the SSD. On the connectivity part, it offers USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility, USB type-C-to-C, and USB type-C-to-A.
Samsung SSD T7 Touch Price
The Samsung SSD T7 is launched in black and silver color option with a price point of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 500GB storage offering. The 1TB storage variant will be up for sale at Rs 18,999 and the top-end model with 2TB storage will cost Rs. 36,999.
According to the official post, the SSD will be made available for retails channels starting this month in more than 30 countries across the globe. In India, the sale will start from February via online and offline stores.
It will be available starting this month in over 30 countries worldwide and will roll out across retail channels, online and offline, from February 2020 in India. The variant without a fingerprint sensor called Portable SSD T7 is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2020.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,994
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160