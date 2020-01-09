Samsung Launches Portable SSD T7 Touch With Integrated Fingerprint Scanner News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has launched its latest Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch in India. The portable SSD comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner which will ensure that the drive is secure. The highlights of the newly launched SSD is its transferring speed which the company claims is two times faster than its predecessor and 9.5 times faster than regular HDDs. It also features AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

According to the company, the SSD T7 Touch is designed for both professional and casual users. The SSD has enough capacity to store huge files like high-resolution pictures, games, 4K and 8K resolution videos, and a lot more.

Talking about the design, the SSD looks premium and it has aluminium case to ensure better durability. The company also claims that case is strong enough to tolerate drops and it also comes with shock-resistant and internal support frame. Even though the company has used a metal-case the weight of the device is only 58 grams.

The Samsung SSD T7 Touch is compatible with Windows 7 or higher, Mac OS X 10.10 or higher, or Android 5.1 (Lollipop) or higher. Besides, it also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for an added layer of security. The drive also features a 'Motion LED' which will indicate the status of the SSD. On the connectivity part, it offers USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility, USB type-C-to-C, and USB type-C-to-A.

Samsung SSD T7 Touch Price

The Samsung SSD T7 is launched in black and silver color option with a price point of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 500GB storage offering. The 1TB storage variant will be up for sale at Rs 18,999 and the top-end model with 2TB storage will cost Rs. 36,999.

According to the official post, the SSD will be made available for retails channels starting this month in more than 30 countries across the globe. In India, the sale will start from February via online and offline stores.

