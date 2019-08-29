Just In
Syska Google Home Mini Combo Launched In India For Rs. 5,499
Syska LED, the company known for its lighting solutions has now joined hands with Google Home Mini. Through this collaboration, Syska will be offering its Smart LED bulbs along with Google Home Mini in a combo pack on Flipkart. This collaboration will allow users to control their home and office smart lighting with Google Home.
Users will be able to control lights using voice commands and through the 'Syska Smart Home LED App.' Syska's Wi-Fi-enabled Smart LED bulb uses wireless technology that allows users to control lights from anywhere across the globe. Meanwhile, users can also set the color tone depending on the occasion, as the smart bulb comes with three million shades, which can be set with the combination of the interior.
Apart from that, users can also set reminders on Google home to turn the smart bulb on and off and schedule the timing. For example, you can set the reminder for evening 5 at AI will turn on the lights at the exact time.
Syska Smart LED Bulb Specification
AC Adapter
Smart color light - Wifi bulb
3 Million Colors
Add Multiple Users
Voice Control
Set Daily Schedules
Compatible with Google Assistant
Syska Smart LED Bulbs are Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Google Assistant. Besides, the company is offering a two years warranty on its smart bulb. Syska Google Home Mini combo will pack 1 Syska Smart LED Bulb, 1 Google Home Mini and a quick start guide. The combo will be up for sale on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon with a price tag of Rs 5,499.
