Syska Google Home Mini Combo Launched In India For Rs. 5,499

Syska LED, the company known for its lighting solutions has now joined hands with Google Home Mini. Through this collaboration, Syska will be offering its Smart LED bulbs along with Google Home Mini in a combo pack on Flipkart. This collaboration will allow users to control their home and office smart lighting with Google Home.

Users will be able to control lights using voice commands and through the 'Syska Smart Home LED App.' Syska's Wi-Fi-enabled Smart LED bulb uses wireless technology that allows users to control lights from anywhere across the globe. Meanwhile, users can also set the color tone depending on the occasion, as the smart bulb comes with three million shades, which can be set with the combination of the interior.

Apart from that, users can also set reminders on Google home to turn the smart bulb on and off and schedule the timing. For example, you can set the reminder for evening 5 at AI will turn on the lights at the exact time.

Syska Smart LED Bulb Specification

AC Adapter

Smart color light - Wifi bulb

3 Million Colors

Add Multiple Users

Voice Control

Set Daily Schedules

Compatible with Google Assistant

Syska Smart LED Bulbs are Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Google Assistant. Besides, the company is offering a two years warranty on its smart bulb. Syska Google Home Mini combo will pack 1 Syska Smart LED Bulb, 1 Google Home Mini and a quick start guide. The combo will be up for sale on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon with a price tag of Rs 5,499.

