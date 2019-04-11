Tenda launches 4G680 4G LTE and VoLTE router in India for Rs 12,000 News oi-Karan Sharma Tenda launches new 4G LTE router in India which can also be used via SIM card.

Tenda which is known for its wide range of router and networking solution has come up with a new 4G LTE and VoLTE enabled router in India. The company calls it Tenda 4G680 which comes with 300Mbps speeds. The wireless router comes with a price tag of Rs 12,000 in India.

The newly launched Tenda 4G680 arrives with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standards along with the 4G LTE module. The Wi-Fi router also supports all the mainstream 4G LTE frequency bands. It also sports an RJ11 port which can be connected with the telephone to use as voice service.

The Tenda 4G680 provides download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. By simply plug a mobile operator's SIM card, you can share with multiple users or multiple devices and enjoy fast 4G speed.

It also comes with a WAN port which is capable of delivering a data rate of up to 1000Mbps.

Main Features

• Fast 4G LTE Speed Up to 150 Mbps, It supports FDD LTE, TDD LTE, WCDMA, GSM.

• 300Mbps Wireless speed for reliable Wi-Fi connections.

• External Landline phone via VoLTE, make calls anytime anywhere.

• The plug SIM card and surf the internet without configuration.

• The smart connection between wired WAN connection and 4G LTE WAN connection.

If you are interested then you can grab the Tenda 4G680 4G router on both online and offline store. It will be available for sale from April 20 with a price tag of Rs 12,000.

Source