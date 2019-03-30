Digisol DG-BR5411QAC router review: Affordable dual-band router

Specifications

Antenna: Four Fixed 5dBi Antennas

1 x 10/100/1000Mbps UTP WAN Port

4 x 10/100/1000Mbps UTP LAN Ports

2.412-2.484GHz

5.18-5.32GHz 5.5-5.895GHz

Up to 867Mbps Wireless Speed on 802.11ac (5.0 GHz)

Up to 300Mbps Wireless speed on 802.11n (2.4 GHz)

IPv6 Support

Design

The Digisol DG-BR5411QAC is definitely not a looker; it has a boxy design with vents on the top, which should help the router to run cool at all the time. If you are looking for a well-polished and sophisticated router (in terms of aesthetics), then the Digisol DG-BR5411QAC might disappoint you. The entire router is made using high-quality plastic with retractable Four Fixed 5dBi Antennas to offer extended range.

The Digisol DG-BR5411QAC looks like a productivity router, and it does offer the same. On the back, it has a single WAN port (Gigabit standard) and four LAN ports (Gigabit standard). The retail package does include a short LAN cable, which will be helpful to connect the router to a laptop or a computer.

Software support

There is no dedicated software for the Digisol DG-BR5411QAC that you can download. Users can access the router settings from the URL mentioned behind the router. Setting up the router was pretty easy, and it barely took half-an-hour from the minute of unboxing.

The web-based user interface for the Digisol DG-BR5411QAC is standard, where one can change different parameters like Wi-Fi name and password. For technology nerds, the UI offers a lot of additional settings to toggle around like SSDI, bandwidth, data rate, IP address, and domain name.

Performance

The Digisol DG-BR5411QAC is a dual-band router (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz). I did notice a solid reception, especially with the 2.4 GHz band. Here are some of the speed test results of the Digisol DG-BR5411QAC router.

Do note that, the 5.0 GHz (802.11ac) band is only useful for those who have 300 Mbps or faster internet connection, as the 2.4 GHz (802.11n) can handle up to 300 Mbps with better range compared to the 5.0 GHz band. Even with four to five devices connected at all the time, I did not notice any sort of network lag.

From these benchmark results, it is evident that the router offers a similar download, upload, and ping numbers (if the device is situated near the router) on both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. However, I moved away from the router, the 5.0 GHz band did lose some speed, whereas I didn't notice any significant difference in data speeds with the 2.4 GHz band.