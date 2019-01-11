ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Video: Corning shows off its advanced glass for AR headsets

Corning makes a new glass for AR headsets.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    At CES 2019, Corning which is known for its Gorilla Glass showed off a new AR wearable prototype. Although Corning has achieved great heights when it comes to smartphone glass, the augmented reality lenses are a new segment altogether.

     

    The most common issue with the adoption of wearable technology like AR and VR visors is the ability to scale supply. In order to achieve that, Corning is refining the process of creating visor lenses which it supplies to other companies making the visor hardware.

    Corning is working closely with a company called WaveOptics, which developed a method of screening AR which has a lot of potentials. The company's research shows that consumers care most about is the look of the device.

    Back in July 2018, the company announced the 6th gen Corning Gorilla Glass. It is the successor to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which was announced in 2016 and is seen on most of the premium Android flagship smartphones. More than 45 OEMs make do with a Gorilla Glass on their smartphones, and more than 6 billion devices come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

    The company claims that the new glass in up to two times stronger than the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In the company's lab test, the Gorilla Glass 6 withstood intense impacts and proved to be more durable than its precursor.

    Read More About: ar vr corning news
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue