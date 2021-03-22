Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch Event Set For March 29; Xiaomi Mi 11 Lineup Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has steadily rolled out smartphones and other gadgets over the past several years, earning a spot as one of the leading brands in India. Xiaomi is all set to rollout its fresh batch of gadgets for the year. Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch event teaser invite was just shared on social media, which is expected to bring out the Mi 11 series as well.

Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch Event

The teaser invitation reveals the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch event is scheduled for March 29 at 7:30 PM Chinese Time. Moreover, the event is set to bring in new products not only in China but for the global market. The virtual event will begin at GMT+8 hours (around 5 PM in India).

Xiaomi 2021 New Product Range

The new poster, however, doesn't reveal the precise products it would be launching. Several reports speculate the company could be rolling out new smartphones under the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. If this is indeed true, we can see the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite smartphones on March 29.

Additionally, Xiaomi could launch the much-anticipated Mi MIX, the foldable smartphone range from the company. Plus, Xiaomi's new Mi Notebook Pro could also make an appearance at the upcoming launch event. Xiaomi has been teasing the laptop, which is expected to pack some of the latest features and a revamped design.

That said, the upcoming Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch event could include more than just smartphones. Considering Xiaomi's product expansion to include home and personal devices, the event could bring in several new gadgets. One can expect to see new speakers, audio accessories, or even new home entertainment units.

Xiaomi Products In India

However, these are mere speculations at the moment as the company hasn't officially revealed or teased the products set to launch. Since there is another week to go, Xiaomi could tease and hint at new products expected to launch at the March 29 event.

Despite its Chinese origins, Xiaomi has retained its popularity even during the anti-Chinese wave in India. The upcoming launch will bring in more products from the company.

